TOWN OF FULTON
Alliant Energy has announced it plans to buy an emerging solar farm project in northern Rock County as the electric utility makes a major foray into solar power.
In separate announcements on Tuesday, Alliant and renewable energy developer Geronimo Energy said Alliant will buy North Rock Solar, a 50-Megawatt solar power development Geronimo plans to build on 440 acres of farmland in the town of Fulton.
The announcement comes after the town of Fulton in March approved the solar development as an allowable use of land, and it’s one of six developments statewide that Alliant says will help it reach 1,000 Megawatts of solar projects in Wisconsin by 2023.
All told, Alliant announced six Wisconsin solar projects on Wednesday. Those projects would account for 675 Megawatts of power. Locally, the Rock County project and a nearby, Jefferson County solar project Alliant also announced Tuesday would total 125 Megawatts.
Alliant and Geronimo said the town of Fulton solar farm alone would generate enough electricity to power up to 12,000 homes.
Although final regulatory approval is pending, plans are for the North Rock Solar to break ground sometime in 2021, with completion coming sometime in 2022, Geronimo said on Tuesday.
Alliant announced Tuesday it has filed for approval of the emerging solar projects with the Public Service Commission, the state’s independent regulatory agency that oversees utilities.
Alliant officials and Geronimo said that Geronimo will continue acting as developer of North Rock Solar, and Alliant’s acquisition of North Rock Solar would occur “regulatory approvals and other contractual commitments are complete.”
Earlier this year, when Geronimo had been working through a zoning approval process in the town of Fulton, the developer was still working on an agreement with a regional electric utility that would buy the development.
Geronimo, a Minneapolis-based company, is one of four renewable energy developers who plan to sell solar developments to Alliant under the emerging plan announced Tuesday.
In a statement, Ben Lipari, Director of Resource Development at Alliant Energy, said Wisconsin has a “bright future” in renewable energy. He said that in addition to construction jobs the solar projects would generate, Alliant believes the solar developments will create “significant tax revenue” for local municipalities and “establish reliable income” for landowners who lease property where the solar developments would be located.
Geronimo has said that when completed, North Rock Solar would operate 25 to 35 years before being decommissioned. After that, the solar panels and infrastructure would be removed and the land returned to farmland, the company said.