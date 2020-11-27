JANESVILLE
Two of 139 grants the Alliant Energy Foundation awarded this fall will benefit the Janesville area.
A $2,000 grant was given to Wisconsin Partnership for Housing Development, a Madison-based nonprofit that rehabilitates Rock County homes for low-income families, said Nicole Solheim, the organization’s executive director.
The Janesville Fire Department will receive $1,500 for new drysuits for the department’s diving team, said Fire Chief Ernie Rhodes.
Statewide grants were awarded to projects that fall within four areas consistent with Alliant Energy’s core values: hunger and housing; workforce readiness; environmental stewardship; and diversity, safety and well-being, according to a news release.
The grants will support ongoing work on single-family homeownership in Rock County, specifically in Janesville and Beloit, Solheim said.
Wisconsin Partnership for Housing Development, which has operated in Rock County for years, buys and refurbishes distressed houses and then sells them at reasonable prices to low-income families, Solheim said.
The organization sometimes buys infill plots of land and builds new homes for the same purpose, she said.
One of the houses, at 335 Highland Ave. in Beloit, will soon be complete. Two homes each in Beloit and Janesville have been identified, and work will be starting on them soon, Solheim said.
“Our goal with single-family homes is to have control over costs and help people build household wealth,” Solheim said. “It is a smaller grant, but we are a pretty small nonprofit, so grants like this are really important.”
Money granted to the Janesville Fire Department will be used to buy one of the 10 drysuits the department needs to replace, Rhodes said.
Divers wear drysuits because they provide better skin protection than wetsuits. The fire department’s dive team has to be prepared to dive into potentially contaminated water, Rhodes said.
The department’s 10 drysuits are worn and reaching the end of their usable lives, he said.
“We are very grateful for Alliant’s grant,” Rhodes said. “They’re a good partner for us.”