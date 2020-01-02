BELOIT

After dealing with a few setbacks, Alliant Energy officials said they hope to soon test a new power plant and begin commercial electricity generation by the end of February.

"It's definitely getting exciting. It's nice to be able to get out into the plant and see things burning as they should be when everything is working right," project leader Bob Newell said. "There's a lot of little things. It wasn't a continuous process as we had hoped."

Construction on the West Riverside Energy Center in the town of Beloit began in 2017 and it is 98% complete, Newell said, but the final stages of construction have proven challenging.

Upon completion, the plant is expected to produce enough electricity to power 550,000 homes, officials have said previously.

Crews ran into a snag after accidentally pumping well water into the boilers, which led to water control issues and forced a temporary shutdown of the facility for inspections, Newell said. Final steam tests have not yet been completed.

He crews have been cleaning a "significant amount" of debris inside the plant. Some debris still needs to be removed, and Newell estimated it will take until mid-January to finish cleaning and replace pipes as needed.

Newell said another goal is to cut back on nitrogen oxide emissions.

"That's going to take a few days to get that down where that belongs," Newell said.

Newell said Alliant hopes to complete steam tests by the end of January and begin producing electricity commercially by the end of February. A grand opening ceremony might come in late spring or early summer, depending on when the plant becomes fully operational.

Landscaping projects are on hold until March or April.

In recent months, Newell said, Alliant Energy has decided to double the size of a planned solar panel site near the West Riverside Energy Center.

That space is expected to produce four megawatts of electricity. The solar site will cost $11 million, with work slated to begin in April.