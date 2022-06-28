An Evansville man has pleaded not guilty to a charge of first-degree intentional homicide in the shooting death of a coworker in April.
Lawyers for Kevin L. Todd, 23, entered a not guilty plea during a preliminary hearing held via video conference on Monday, June 27. Todd joined the conference virtually from the Rock County Jail, waived a preliminary hearing and stood mute as his lawyers entered the plea.
Todd was charged with first-degree intentional homicide, a Class A felony, and three counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety, each a Class F felony, for allegedly fatally shooting Devon J. Hills, 30, at Precision Drawn Metals, 1345 Plainfield Ave., in Janesville, on April 26.
The maximum penalty for the homicide charge is life imprisonment. Fo each recklessly endangering safety charge, the maximum penalty is 12 and a half years imprisonment, a $25,000 fine, or both.
Todd is being held at the jail on a $1 million cash bond.
According to a criminal complaint filed April 29 in Rock County, Todd told Janesville police detective Chris Buescher he didn’t know Hills’ name and it “definitely” was his intention to kill him. Todd claimed Hills “just talked s— to me” starting the second day of his employment at Precision Drawn Metals.
Todd told police he had worked at the shop for about a week when he started taking a gun to work with him the day before the shooting. He said he had thought all the previous weekend about comments Hills had allegedly made, according to the complaint.
The day of the shooting, Todd told police Hills had threatened to run him over with a forklift if he didn’t get out of the way, a remark he said he did not hear but that was relayed to him by a co-worker, according to the complaint. Todd said he stewed over the supposed forklift comment at his workstation before taking the handgun he had in his pants pocket, finding Hills at a sink and shooting him in the back, the complaint stated.
After the shooting, Todd fled the scene and drove back to his home in Evansville, where he retrieved another gun and told his grandmother that he had killed someone, according to the complaint.
The case could go to a jury trial following the not-guilty plea. No dates have been set for jury selection or a trial, according to online court records.
