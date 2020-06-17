The 2020 Alice in Dairyland competition finals will be held Friday and Saturday, June 19-20, after being postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
All six finalists, including Rachel Gerbitz of Milton, will participate in a virtual question-and-answer session from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Friday.
The final event runs from 7:30 to 9 p.m. Saturday and features candidates giving speeches and presenting video blogs of their tours of two agribusinesses. The 2020 Alice in Dairyland will be selected afterward.
Both events will be livestreamed at facebook.com/DATCPAliceInDairyland.