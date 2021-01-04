The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection has canceled the 74th annual Alice in Dairyland finals scheduled to be held in Walworth County in May.
The finals were canceled for health and safety reasons related to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to an agriculture department news release.
“We greatly appreciate the extensive efforts of Walworth County, whose host committee has remained flexible throughout this process,” said Krista Knigge, Division of Agricultural Development administrator. “We look forward to showcasing Walworth County at a future Alice in Dairyland finals.”
Julia Nunes of Chippewa Falls will remain Alice in Dairyland until July 15, 2022.
Applications for the 75th Alice in Dairyland contest will be available Jan. 3, 2022. Finals will be held in May 2022 in Dane County as previously planned, according to the release.