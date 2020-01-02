Applications to be the 73rd Alice in Dairyland are now available online, the state Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection announced.

The job is given to a woman who will work as a communications professional for a year, writing and delivering speeches and using social media, television, radio and other media outlets to promote Wisconsin agriculture, according to a news release.

Applicants must be 21 years old and Wisconsin residents. Other qualifications include:

Knowledge and/or work experience in Wisconsin agriculture.

Minimum of three years’ experience, education or training in communications, marketing or public relations.

Public speaking experience.

Ability to attend evening and weekend work-related events.

Applicants must submit an application form, cover letter, resume, three professional references and a summary of their qualifications by 4:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 3 at datcp.wi.gov/pages/growing_wi/becomingalice.aspx.

The new Alice in Dairyland will be announced May 16 and will begin work June 1, according to the release.

For more information, contact Debbie Vine at 608-224-5116 or debbie.gegare@wisconsin.gov.