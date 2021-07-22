01STOCK_AMBULANCE_GENERIC1

TOWN OF LA PRAIRIE

A 49-year-old Beloit woman died in a single-vehicle crash on Wednesday afternoon in the town of La Prairie, according to the Rock County Sheriff's Office.

Alcohol and speed were factors in the crash, according to a news release. 

Authorities responded at around 4:02 p.m. to a crash in the 5400 block of South County J.

The release says an SUV entered a ditch, hit a mailbox, continued through a cornfield and a yard, crossed a driveway, and hit a tree at 5432 S. County J.

The driver was taken to Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville, where she was pronounced dead. 

The woman's identity is expected to be released by the Rock County Medical Examiner's Department at a later date.

