Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
TOWN OF LA PRAIRIE
A 49-year-old Beloit woman died in a single-vehicle crash on Wednesday afternoon in the town of La Prairie, according to the Rock County Sheriff's Office.
Alcohol and speed were factors in the crash, according to a news release.
Authorities responded at around 4:02 p.m. to a crash in the 5400 block of South County J.
The release says an SUV entered a ditch, hit a mailbox, continued through a cornfield and a yard, crossed a driveway, and hit a tree at 5432 S. County J.
The driver was taken to Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville, where she was pronounced dead.
The woman's identity is expected to be released by the Rock County Medical Examiner's Department at a later date.
Get the latest news, sports, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.
Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox.