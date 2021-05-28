One never knows where a Wednesday walk might lead. One could encounter Oopsie, the tiniest owl in Wisconsin, or bats. Walkers could learn to perfect their golf swing or find their way out of a corn maze.
Clever guides such as Rock County Parks Department Parks Foreman Jim Hessenaur, retired Milton High School science teacher David Bendlin and Rich Fletcher of Roam Around Tours will have plenty of stories about all the adventures.
“They guide all these walks for free. This year, I have 21 walks, and half of them are with those guys, and they are the reason why people show up,” Mobility Manager for Rock County Council on Aging Jennifer McIlhone said.
Wednesday Walks, celebrating its 11th year, offers those age 55 and up in Rock County a chance to get out and enjoy area attractions. The program includes walks at various parks, gardens and historical sites at no cost to seniors.
Reservations are due at least two days in advance by calling 608-757-5408. Walks typically start at 10 a.m. but it’s best to check the event time to confirm. Cancellation information is available at 8 a.m. on the day of the walk at 608-757-5408. For more information people can visit the Rock County Council on Aging at www.co.rock.wi.us.
Attendance is limited for some events, though the walks typically attract 17 to 25 walkers. They continued in 2020 with high numbers and are expected to remain popular this summer. The easy to intermediate walks are about 60 to 90 minutes but include lots of stops to chat and get questions answered by guides.
Walks kicked off May 5, but there are many adventures still available, including some nighttime hikes with bat friends.
Bendlin will lead a walk at Turtle Creek Trail, 2785 Milwaukee Road, Beloit, on Wednesday, June 2
- . People will meet at the southeast corner of the Beloit Walmart parking lot and then head to the trail at 10 a.m.
- Fletcher will lead a historic guided walking tour of the Look West neighborhood in Janesville. People will meet near the Lincoln-Tallman Restorations, 426 N. Jackson St., at 10 a.m. June 9.
- Bendlin will lead an evening walk at Fair Meadows State Natural Area where people can see bats and fireflies and hear owls hooting. People will meet at the Milton Library, 430 E. High St. at 9 p.m. June 16. There is a rain date of June 17.
- Artists Dava Dahlgran and Emily Weichbrod will give talks on their work at the Beloit Art Center, 520 E. Grand Ave., Beloit, at 10 a.m. June 23.
- Visitors will get a tour of the 20-acre alpaca farm, Token Creek Alpacas, belonging to Elden and Ronelle Harms at 6116 N. Cassidy Road, Evansville, at 10 a.m. June 30.
- A visit is planned to the Brodhead Historical Society Depot Museum, 1108 First Center Ave., at 10 a.m. July 7.
- Hessenauer will lead a tour at the Beckman Mill oak savanna, 11600 S. County Road H, town of Newark, at 10 a.m. July 14.
- People will get professional golf tips and get to practice at the Riverside Golf Course, 2100 Golf Course Road, Janesville, at 10 a.m. July 28.
- WCLO owner Ben Thompson will give a tour of the radio station at 1 Parker Place, Janesville, at 10 a.m. Aug. 4.
- Walkers will visit Scotch Hill Organic Farm, 17310 W. Footville Brodhead Road, Brodhead, at 10 a.m. Aug. 11.
- Walkers can meet different raptors such as eagles, hawks, falcons and Oopsie, the 4-inch tall saw whet owl, at Hoo’s Woods Raptor Center near Milton at 10 a.m. Aug. 25. The address will be provided at the time of registration.
- Walkers will visit Gray Brewing Company at 2424 W. Court St., Janesville, at 4 p.m. Sept. 1.
- Bendlin will lead a tour to Silverwood Park, 771 Silver Lane, Edgerton, at 10 a.m. Sept. 8.
- Walkers will visit the Lincoln Center Museum, 845 Hackett St., Beloit, at 10 a.m. Sept. 22.
- Hessenaur will lead a tour at Magnolia Bluff, 2004 Croak Road, Evansville, at 10 a.m. Sept. 29.
- Walkers will meet at Skelly’s Farm Market at 2713 S. Hayner Road, town of Rock, at 10 a.m. Oct. 13.
- The last walk will be at Big Hill Park, 1201 Big Hill Road, Beloit, at 10 a.m. Oct. 20. Walkers will meet in the Welty Environmental Center parking lot.