JANESVILLE

Eric Nelson has seen a lot as a public defender in Rock County.

After 38 years and many cases won and lost, Nelson is retiring. It was a difficult choice, but he made it thinking he and his colleagues have made a difference.

“I think we were able to build a high-quality system, and I think most people that know anything about us have a fair amount of respect for the work that we do,” he said.

In addition to his work as a public defender, Nelson helped manage Janesville’s state public defenders office. He devoted a lot of time to kick-starting treatment courts in Rock County for people battling addiction.

While cleaning out his desk this week, he found a letter from a family whose son went through treatment court for an OWI case. In the letter, the man’s mother said treatment court gave her son back to her.

“That’s probably the most rewarding thing is those parents and family members who were appreciative of getting their loved one back as a result of them successfully completing treatment court,” he said.

Nelson, a Beloit resident, said he never considered leaving the public sector. He got involved with indigent defense while in law school in Chicago and never looked back.

He learned plenty over the years, he said, but he was surprised by how his career helped him develop more compassion.

“One thing this job has caused me to believe that I didn’t start out believing is how much we’re all products of our genes, our life experiences, how we’ve been raised, our educations and opportunities,” he said.

“I think that’s something that caused me to view the people that we serve with a lot more compassion and understanding for why folks are the way they are sometimes.”

Nelson was co-counsel for an attempted homicide case in the 1990s that made history in Wisconsin law—his client was the first person in the state to be acquitted in a jury trial thanks to DNA evidence.

But not all his cases were clear victories. He still struggles with a case in which he represented a 12-year-old boy who was charged, along with other co-defendants, in the death of a Beloit teenager.

The conviction was later vacated, but to this day Nelson swears the boy was innocent.

“It was pretty devastating at the time because this case went on for quite awhile, and we really got to know that young man,” he said.

He said indigent defense lawyers in Wisconsin need more help and that caseloads are overwhelming. He said Wisconsin has a mass incarceration problem, and he worries that prosecuting attorneys sometimes have more power than judges or defense attorneys.

While there have been difficulties, he has appreciated his time in Rock County.

“I appreciate the good people that I worked with in the courthouse and all the goodwill and appreciation I’ve received from folks, and I especially appreciate the judges that have taken on treatment court operations,” he said.

He hopes those still in the public defender’s office after his retirement will continue to fight for those who can’t.

“Check your ego at the door and try to work to change the system,” Nelson said. “You can accomplish some marginal improvements in the system if you don’t care who gets the credit for it.”