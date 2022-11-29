JANESVILLE -- After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Badger Honor Flights took off again this year.
Two Janesville veterans were among those who appreciate that.
On Oct. 29, Dennis Gile and James Elgas were on the last of this year's six flights to Washington, D.C. The first flight of 2022 was on April 21 after the program that honors World War II, Korean War and Vietnam War veterans was halted after November 2019.
The Badger Honor Flight program is an affiliate of the national Honor Flight program. The one-day flights to Washington, D.C., were started to give veterans of the three wars and terminally ill veterans of other wars the opportunity to see the memorials that were erected in their honor.
Gile, who moved to Janesville in 1978 to take a job with Johnson Bank, was grateful for the opportunity.
“It was excellent,” said Gile, who served two years in the Army in the Vietnam War. “It was a long day, but it was well worth it."
“We visited all the memorials,” he said. “One of the interesting ones was the 9/11 monument at the Pentagon.”
Gile said although he has traveled a lot, it was his first time to Washington, D.C.
Gile was drafted in 1969, a year after he graduated from Shullsburg High School.
“I was drafted, but I’m glad I went through the experience,” Gile said. “It slowed that young part of me down.”
Gile worked in supplies in Vietnam.
While he guarded the perimeter of the supply camps, he was never involved in heavy fighting.
“We got popped at a few times out there, but it wasn’t infantry or anything,” Gile said.
'Welcome Home'
Part of the experience Badger Honor Flights offer is a “Welcome Home” gathering of family, friends and the general public at the Dane County Regional Airport when the group of 90 veterans land after its day in Washington, D.C.
This spring, those crowds weren’t as big as they were prior to the pandemic.
“Early on, we did not encourage the public to come out to our ‘Welcome homes’,” said Brian Ziegler, who is the BHF board chairperson. “We wanted to keep the crowd size smaller.
“We invited family and friends out, but we didn’t do the big ‘Hey, everybody come on out.’”
But gradually the restrictions were eased.
“By the end of the year, we started to get crowds back to pre-pandemic,” Ziegler said. “The Oct. 29 flight was the largest (welcome home) we had all year."
“For those of us who have done several of these flights, it’s getting close to what we’ve seen before, which is great,” Ziegler said.
Crowd returning
Gile and Elgas benefited from that big crowd.
It was a 180-degree turn from what Gile had experienced when he landed at O’Hare Airport in the early-19070s after his tour of Vietnam.
“I think I had a total of four people greet me when I got home,” he said.
That happened after his departing flight outside of Saigon had to circle after it came under enemy fire upon takeoff.
This year was the first time there were six Badger Honor Flights in one year. Before the pandemic, there were two flights in the spring and three in the fall. The preliminary plan for 2023 is three in the spring and three in the fall.
The spring schedule will be finalized by the end of January, Ziegler said.
Waiting list
There is about a two-years waiting list for flights, Ziegler said.
“We’re always encouraging World War II and Korean veterans to sign up because they go the top of the list,” Ziegler said.
The pandemic also reduced the number of volunteers to run the Badger Honor Flights, Ziegler said.
Fewer volunteers
“The more volunteers we have out there, potentially we’ll have more flights,” he said. “We’re looking for board members, we’re looking for people to help plan the flights, medical team volunteers and things of that nature.
“We need people who want to have fun and take care of our veterans.”
Gile is grateful for his opportunity.
“Anybody that is eligible to go, I don’t know why they wouldn’t go,” Gile said. “It was amazing.”