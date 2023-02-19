JVG_230220_BIRD_1
A selection of Bird scooters sit in downtown Janesville near the town square in a fall 2022 Gazette file photo. Bird Scooter in a pilot program last fall logged almost 6,500 rides, a recent city report indicated. The rentable electric scooters could return downtown this spring if the city of Janesville and Bird Scooter spark a new agreement.

 Anthony Wahl

JANESVILLE — Bird Scooters could again be zipping around downtown Janesville this year after the city says thousands of people tried out the electric two-wheelers as entertainment and to make quick jaunts down city streets.

As downtown remains locked under snow and ice, the city is preparing a new memorandum of understanding that might allow Bird scooters to return this spring. The pilot program last summer and fall netted 6,493 rides, mostly downtown.

