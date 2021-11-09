JANESVILLE
Don’t look for any major changes to a 2022 city spending plan that some city staff and city council members have called a “maintenance budget.”
During a public hearing Monday, residents and the city council had just a few comments and questions about the city’s $53.2 million spending plan but no suggested last-minute amendments for a budget that is slated to come back to the council for a final vote Nov. 22.
Overall, the picture is much unchanged for city taxpayers compared to earlier estimates for the city’s tax levy and the total budget. Residents will see about a 3.8% increase in the overall tax levy and a $120 increase to what they pay to the city.
Most of that $120 increase will not be part of residents’ tax bills. Rather, that increase will be comprised mostly of an increase to $40 of the city’s wheel tax and an additional $35 or so a year residents would pay through a plan to charge back 100% of curb and gutter replacement fees to residents’ stormwater bills.
City officials have said the fee hikes will help the city make good on its usual plan to tackle 12 miles of street repairs a year without having to increase borrowing. It also helped balance a city budget that staff had aimed to cap at 2021 levels.
But the cost increases come on top of emerging talk that the city could kick in millions of dollars for proposed new amenities, including an indoor ice arena and sports complex and a children’s museum.
On Monday, only one Janesville resident, Tom Lipinski, spoke up on the budget.
Lipinski at recent council meetings has urged the city to limit what it would spend on public-private projects being proposed, including the proposed $30 million sports complex at Uptown Janesville to which the city could contribute as much as $15 million.
Lipinski told the city he calculated the actual property tax cost to be far more than the 3% or 3.5% increase shown on drafts of the city’s proposed budget.
He said he thinks of the cost to average residents as a 10% tax hike after he factored in the wheel tax and curb and gutter chargebacks.
“You’re asking too much financially from the property taxpayers and citizens of the city,” Lipinski said.
It was no secret among council members that the wheel tax increase was inextricable from the city’s budget and that it would be unpopular with some residents.
Lipinski asked the city to consider cutting back on what it now pays out for city employees’ health insurance benefits. He suggested such a move might make the city’s $15 million plan to partner on an indoor ice arena and sports complex at the mall seem more palatable to more people.
Otherwise, Lipinski suggested, the city should send a message to “special interests” that he said are steering some city spending on public-private development and redevelopment projects.
“Special interests, including ARISE (the downtown riverfront revitalization strategy): Pay for your own dreams,” Lipinski said.
The council did not suggest budget amendments based on Lipinski’s comments, but council member Paul Benson asked city staff about health benefits and what model of bargaining the city uses.
City Finance Director David Godek said the city works to maintain a model that pays about 88% of employees’ insurance costs.
Godek said in a “good claims year”—a year with lower-than-average costs for health claims—such as 2020 and 2021, the city “retains” some finances from unpaid claims. Typically, he said, the city works out a match on benefits payout that is the same across the board for all employees, union and non-union.