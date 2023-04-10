MILTON — During the Milton School Board’s first meeting since a failed referendum, that April 4 result rarely was voiced but cost cutting dominated the discussion.
The district will soon hit key budget deadlines heading into the 2023-24 school year. It will start contract negotiations with teachers next week. The administration will forward letters of continuance from teachers to the board on May 8 and will explain salaries to teachers either June 26 or July 10. Contracts are mailed either the week of July 17 or July 24. Contracts will be issued to administrators and supervisors on June 13.
Support staff will receive letters of employment the week of July 17. The support staff structure will be reviewed and “possibly” modified through May, with letters of employment delivered to employees the week of July 17.
School board member Shelly Crull-Hanke pressed Superintendent Rich Dahman on whether staff cuts would be known before negotiations take place.
“Possibly,” Dahman replied.
Dahman said before and after April 4 that staff cuts are likely without authorization via a referendum to cover operating costs.
Health insurance changes
The bulk of the meeting was spent discussing and ultimately approving changes to health insurance plans which administrators say will cut costs. Changing the plans has been in the works for several months, well before the referendum.
The district recently changed its contribution to employees’ insurance plans from 87.5% to 85%. On top of that, employees who will be hired after this school year will have 10% vesting after five years of service. That goes up to 25% after 10 years of service, 50% at 15 years and 100% at 20 years.
The district plans to phase out offering health insurance for employees after retirement.
In a memo, business services director Carey Bradley and human resources director Chris Tukiendorf referred to it as a “cash benefit that encourages longevity.”
In “Tier 1,” the district still contributes health insurance at 85% to retirees, but the district is freezing the amounts for four years up to $32,300 for single-person plans and $76,000 for family plans. The retiree can remain on the district’s health plan if retiring by June 30, 2027. Eligible retirees may waive coverage and receive annual payments of $2,375 for four years. If a retiree is eligible for Medicare, there will be a “carve-out plan” instead of regular coverage.
Those who seek retirement June 30, 2027 and after can choose a health insurance plan in which the district contributes as much as 85% but is capped at $8,075 per year for a single-person plan or $19,000 per year for a family plan over the course of four years after retirement. In lieu of an insurance plan, retirees can take a contribution of $2,500 a year for four years after retirement.
Those retiring this school year will retain their current health insurance benefits.
Crull-Hanke showed concern about the plan, stating that teachers and staff “learned about these changes Thursday. It would be nice for employees to know these and to breathe.” She pushed for the item to be tabled to allow for staff until the board’s next meeting on April 24 to study the changes.
Dahman said that per district policy, staff members need to give their notice of retirement by April 15, so approving the changes needed to be done to meet that cut-off. He also said since the changes were discussed at finance committee meetings and those are public, those shouldn’t have caught teachers or other staff members off guard, and that “they were welcome to attend.”
“Yes, but these were meetings at noon during school days when they were working,” Crull-Hanke said.
Insurance policies are reviewed annually, Dahman said.
