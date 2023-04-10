01STOCK_MILTON_SCHOOLS02

MILTON — During the Milton School Board’s first meeting since a failed referendum, that April 4 result rarely was voiced but cost cutting dominated the discussion.

The district will soon hit key budget deadlines heading into the 2023-24 school year. It will start contract negotiations with teachers next week. The administration will forward letters of continuance from teachers to the board on May 8 and will explain salaries to teachers either June 26 or July 10. Contracts are mailed either the week of July 17 or July 24. Contracts will be issued to administrators and supervisors on June 13.

