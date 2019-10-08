JANESVILLE

The African Children’s Choir will perform a free concert, “Just As I Am,” on Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 2-3, at two Janesville churches.

The choir is a nonprofit humanitarian and relief organization committed to helping vulnerable children in Africa through education, development, and care and relief programs. The concerts are open to the public and feature various forms of African music, including well-loved children’s songs, traditional spirituals and gospel favorites.

The choir will perform at 5 p.m. Nov. 2 and at 8:30 and 10 a.m. Nov. 3 at Faith Community Church, 2931 Lucerne Drive.

A fourth concert will be at 7 p.m. Nov. 3 at First Lutheran Church, 612 N. Randall Ave.

The group has sang with artists such as Paul McCartney and Annie Lennox and performed for presidents and heads of state, including Queen Elizabeth II. Free-will offerings will benefit its humanitarian programs.

For more information, visit africanchildrenschoir.com.