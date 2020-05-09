JANESVILLE
Six-year-old Levi Kingsley managed to give his mom 27 kisses during his first hour out of bed the other morning.
“There are days when the kisses are unstoppable,” his mother, Gretchen Kingsley, said.
She has so much to be thankful for this Mother’s Day, with her new son Levi among the best reasons.
Gretchen and her husband, Aaron, adopted the boy with Down syndrome from China in December.
They left the country with him shortly before China’s massive clampdown in response to the coronavirus and before the U.S. imposed travel restrictions.
“We truly got out just in time,” 37-year-old Gretchen said. “We have many friends who are unable to get their (adoptive) children.”
A woman of strong faith, Gretchen thanks God for making all the pieces come together.
Gretchen and Aaron are no strangers to international adoption.
In May 2018, they brought home teenagers Maliyah and Mira from Ukraine after hosting them through the international program Open Hearts and Homes for Children.
But integrating Levi into the family proved so challenging they wondered if they had made a mistake.
A child waiting
The Kingsleys flew to Beijing in mid-December and eventually took a three-hour plane trip to southern China.
“We were so elated when the day finally came to meet Levi,” Gretchen said. “I had a backpack with a stuffed animal, a little book and some snacks. I wish I could tell you how perfect the moment was, but it was really broken.”
Levi had lived in an orphanage and with a foster family before returning to the orphanage.
The morning he met his new parents, Levi was into everything.
“He was throwing things and full of more energy than we thought we knew how to handle,” Gretchen said. “We thought we had made the biggest mistake of our lives.”
Aaron and Gretchen were terrified.
On the family’s first night together, Levi wanted to unlock the hotel door and run.
“He was trying in every way to balance his unbalanced world,” Gretchen said. “He was a child who had been through an unthinkable amount of trauma.”
The couple wondered again if they were up to the challenge. They were on the verge of crying. They couldn’t imagine a time when everything would be OK.
But they had unflappable faith.
“In the back of our minds, we knew this was God’s plan,” Gretchen said. “We had to push through and persevere. We had to take it one day, sometimes one hour, at a time.”
She took Levi into the bathroom for a bath.
“There was water everywhere,” Gretchen said. “I think he was testing the boundaries. He was so uncertain about what to do and expressing the only way he knew how. I got him out of the bathtub, and he smacked me across the face and giggled.”
Gretchen just sat there and stared at him. She knew the last thing she should do is react.
A child's instinct
Fortunately, the couple brought their 10-year-old son, Nolan, with them.
Nolan responded to the situation through the eyes of a child.
“He just saw Levi as a kid who needed a brother,” Gretchen said. “I think that was our saving grace. Nolan was someone to play with Levi. He helped out more than we imagined.”
That night, Levi fell asleep wearing the pajamas his new parents brought and holding Nolan’s hand.
The family spent two weeks in Fujian Province, where they walked in a public park with a lake.
At one point, Levi swooped Gretchen’s glasses off her face and tossed them in the water.
“We joke that he wanted to leave a part of his mom in China,” Gretchen said.
She never wants to go back to the fragile moments she experienced during those first few weeks with Levi.
“Maybe I’m being too raw, but I don’t want to tell a false story,” Gretchen said. “As mothers, we work and love and put our full selves into everything we do. We just pray that in the end, there will be a beautiful picture to all of it, even if we drive ourselves into the ground.”
Gretchen is a fifth-grade teacher in the Milton School District, and Aaron is chief electrical metering technician for Alliant Energy.
Some days are still hard, but Gretchen sees positive change in Levi.
“Transitions with adoptive kids with special needs can be really tough,” she said. “This is hard work for us, but we see so much growth in four months.”
After coming home to Janesville in late December, Levi started kindergarten in the Milton School District, where he is receiving different services.
Levi uses sign language because he is still learning English and developing his speech skills. He has learned 100 signs since coming to Janesville.
Like other children, Levi is learning virtually, but it is hard for him to be stuck inside behind a screen.
The boy loves being outdoors with his siblings, including Natalie, 12, the Kingsleys' other biological child.
Adoption a challenge
Not surprisingly, Gretchen has difficult days balancing the needs of all five of her children.
“The hardest part about being a mom is that we are on a teeter-totter all the time trying to balance everything,” she said. “We have to pick and choose wisely because we can’t have it all. My No. 1 priority is my children.”
Gretchen and Aaron knew that adopting Levi would be challenging for the whole family.
“It is important for our children to grow up with the understanding that not everything is easy,” Gretchen said. “And not everything is about them. Mom and Dad’s love doesn’t end just because we bring another child into the family, and it doesn’t mean that we love any of them less.”
She believes her children grow in grace and acceptance of one another’s differences.
She praised all of them for creating a united family.
“There are hundreds of thousands of orphan children with special needs,” Gretchen said. “If we don’t step up and do these hard things, they will be institutionalized for the rest of their lives with no hope of love or someone to cheer them on.”
From the first time she saw Levi’s photo, she was inspired to bring him into her family. She had a brother with special needs who died.
“He made me a huge part of what I am today,” Gretchen said.
She realizes she has a lot on her shoulders. But she said her husband and children pitch in to give her a break.
“As mothers, we all could probably do a better job of taking care of ourselves,” Gretchen said.
Aaron admires his wife’s spirit and stamina.
“On a scale of 1 to 10, Gretchen is a 20 as a mom,” Aaron said. “She is the glue that binds our family. She is unselfish, caring and has enough patience for all of us.
“She is our rock.”
Anna Marie Lux is a Sunday columnist for The Gazette. Call her with ideas or comments at 608-755-8264 or email amarielux@gazettextra.com.