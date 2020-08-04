If you haven’t mailed your absentee ballot yet, you might want to find another way to get your vote counted.
The Wisconsin Election Commission has quoted U.S. postal officials as saying it could take up to a week for a ballot to be delivered. Wisconsin’s primary elections are Tuesday, Aug. 11.
Ballots must arrive by 8 p.m. Tuesday. Those arriving later won’t be counted.
Absentee voters have options, however.
They could simply deliver their ballots by hand to their municipal clerk. The city of Janesville has a drop box for this purpose on the Wall Street side of City Hall.
Or they can deliver their absentee ballots to the polling place on election day or have someone else deliver them, said Rock County Clerk Lisa Tollefson.
Absentee ballots also are being accepted at Janesville’s in-person absentee voting location, 69 S. Water St.
Each voter must make sure the ballot is signed, witnessed and dated as indicated.
Absentee voters are likely to be the majority of voters in the primary elections, as they were in the April elections.
As of Tuesday morning, 20,029 absentee ballots had been sent to Rock County voters. The total number of voters of all kinds in the August 2016 primary was 23,613, Tollefson said.
The deadline for absentee ballot requests to arrive at municipal clerks’ offices is 5 p.m. Thursday, said Janesville Clerk-Treasurer Dave Godek. Requests arriving later won’t be honored.
Not to worry. There are other voting options:
- Vote in-person absentee, which ends at 5 p.m. Friday. Check with your city, village or town clerk for hours. Janesville hours are 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. through this week, extended to 5 p.m. on Friday, at the senior center, 69 S. Water St.
- Vote at the polls on election day. Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday statewide.
Voters can check their registration status, track the progress of their absentee ballot and find their polling places on the state’s online voter portal, myvote.wi.gov.