AAUW used book sale starts Thursday in Olde Towne Mall GAZETTE STAFF Oct 5, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save JANESVILLE—The Janesville branch of the American Association of University Women will hold its annual used book sale starting Thursday, Oct. 6, in the lower level at Olde Town Mall, 20 S. Main St.Profits from the sale will fund scholarships for outstanding area high school students and women ages 25 and older continuing their education.The sale will be held at these times and dates:1-6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 6. This is the preview day and entry costs $5.9 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7.8 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8.11 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 9.9 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14.8 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15.11 a.m.-1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 16. Sign up for our Daily Update & Weekend Update email newsletters!Get the latest news, sports, weather and more delivered right to your inbox. SIGN UP NOW Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Trending Now Janesville parents press for traffic safety fixes after child killed near school zone Rock County Board committee suggests renegotiating lease with Blackhawk Curling Club Public record for Oct. 5, 2022 Court listings for Sept. 26 to Oct. 2, 2022 9-year-old boy dies after being struck by car on Prairie Avenue in Janesville Latest e-Edition The Gazette To view our latest eEdition, click the image on the left. Screentime Your Weekly Screentime Parade Your Monthly Relish Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW Promote your event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form Public Record Court listings for Sept. 26 to Oct. 2, 2022 Public record for Oct. 5, 2022 Court listings for Sept. 19-25, 2022 Public record for Sept. 26, 2022 Court listings for Sept. 12-18, 2022 Public record for Sept. 16, 2022 Court listings from Sept. 5-11, 2022 Court listings for Aug. 29 to Sept. 4, 2022 Public record for Aug. 29, 2022 Court listings for Aug. 15-21, 2022