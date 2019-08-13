WHITEWATER

Two people were taken to a hospital after a crash on Highway 12 in Whitewater that occurred about a week after a different crash near the same intersection killed two young girls.

Walworth County sheriff’s deputies at about 4:38 p.m. Aug. 9 responded to Highway 12 and Walworth Avenue, where it appears one car failed to yield the right of way while turning left in front of another car, according to a sheriff’s news release Tuesday.

Angela Sarazin, 39, of Gurnee, Illinois, was driving westbound in a white Kia Sorrento on Highway 12 and failed to yield to Robert Volk, 50, of Racine, who was driving a blue Chevrolet Equinox, the release states.

Volk was taken from the scene via Flight for Life, and Sarazin via ambulance. The sheriff’s office did not know their medical conditions at the time of the news release Tuesday.

The crash is still under investigation.

Capt. Dave Gerber said the Walworth County Traffic Safety Commission has discussed concerns about the intersection. He also said in an email that the state Department of Transportation plans to add more traffic control turn arrows in 2020.

Local officials have for years considered this area of Highway 12 and the rest of the highway to Elkhorn as dangerous.

Two girls die in crash on Highway 12 in Whitewater A 7-year-old girl and a 14-year-old girl died in a crash on Highway 12 in Whitewater on Thursday night, the Walworth County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release Friday.

On Aug. 1, a 7-year-old girl and a 14-year-old girl died in a crash at the same intersection at Walworth Avenue. The sheriff’s office reported earlier that three others in a Ford Excursion, including the 7-year-old girl’s twin sister, were injured.

The driver of the semitrailer tractor hauling an empty tanker that struck the Ford was not injured.