JANESVILLE

Kora Conrad closes her eyes tightly and grins a mile wide when talking about her art.

“I feel happy, excited and silly inside,” she said, proudly looking through a sketchbook of her imaginative work.

The 20-year-old enjoys drawing birthday parties, carousels and scenes from Mt. Olympus at Wisconsin Dells.

At Chestnut House in Janesville, some of Kora’s detailed and colorful art dances across the wall.

Among the pieces: a moving carousel with a menagerie of happy animals, a Ferris wheel at night at the Rock County 4-H Fair and a traditional red Wisconsin barn and silo.

Kora’s teacher Judy Wilson hung the art so others can enjoy the images.

Kora is one of nine students in the Janesville School District’s CHOICE program, which stands for Chestnut House Occupational and Independent Community Education.

The house on Chestnut Street is where students with disabilities practice skills they need to live and work independently.

All have met graduation requirements at their high schools and are transitioning from school to adult life.

The young people, ages 18 to 21, have issues to overcome, including anxiety.

For Kora, making art is a powerful antidote to emotions that can sidetrack her.

“It helps me cope with my stress,” Kora said. “Sometimes I have some sensory issues. Sometimes I feel down.”

Kora has been drawing since she was young. She also studied art at Parker High School.

Earlier in the school year, Wilson bought sketchbooks and watercolor markers for all the students.

William Crist, 20, drew images from his imagination. Marlene Tadder, 21, sketched animals. And 18-year-old Damion Buggs created a greeting card with happy faces.

“Communicating is difficult for people with disabilities,” Wilson said. “Art gives them an opportunity to express themselves in a way they may not be able to communicate. When they find their creative outlet, they can feel successful and accomplished.”

Wilson noticed the detail and movement in Kora’s work and encouraged the young artist, who draws and paints things she has seen or imagined.

Everything is freehand. Everything comes from the heart.

Wendy Haag is a retired special education teacher and adult family home provider.

Kora lives with Haag, who said Kora’s art has always been important to her.

At first, Kora hesitated to share her drawings, but her attitude changed over time.

“During her time at CHOICE, she realized other people appreciate her art, and she is happier about letting others see her art,” Haag said. “It is a talent she now feels good about sharing.”

Kora uses art to process feelings and experiences in her past.

“It has been positive for her self-esteem,” Haag explained. “Kora is more at ease with herself today than she was three years ago. The art was part of helping her find her place in a community with others.”

When people are in isolation and not feeling connected, it is easy to feel lost and without meaning or value, Haag said.

Kora is good at expressing emotion through art.

“When I see her pictures, I can experience the joy on the faces,” Haag said. “Sometimes with only a few lines of a pencil, Kora can capture emotions in an exceptional way.”

Kora rides the bus independently to work at Faith Lutheran Church, where she cleans three days a week. When she is not working or drawing, she is an avid fan of 1990s dance music.

She also enjoys the Imagine Dragons song “Believer.”

“It reminds me how to be less scared,” Kora said. “It reminds me how to become fearless.”

Wilson called Kora a miracle.

“She shows that even though a person has gone through some traumatic things, she can come out the other side and be independent in society,” Wilson said. “Kora has been very inspirational to all of us.”

