JANESVILLE

Ron Weber loved to play Scrabble, poker and Yahtzee.

But little by little, he had trouble figuring the scores, remembering whose turn it was and knowing how to play the games.

Earlier in life, Ron energetically taught social studies at Janesville’s Marshall Junior High School. Those who knew him called Ron “a wonderful, wonderful teacher.”

A decade after retirement, he lost interest in learning.

Eventually, a doctor diagnosed Ron with Alzheimer’s. The type of dementia causes problems with memory, thinking and behavior.

As time went on, Ron no longer vacuumed or made meals, didn’t seem to know where things belonged in the home and could not recall what he was doing.

For more than two years, Ron and his wife, Virginia, lived with the disease that robbed Ron of his personality.

During that time, Virginia saw her husband of more than 50 years call the police when he thought she was an intruder. Eventually, he lost the ability to recognize her all together.

Through it all, Virginia found solace in a support group for people caring for spouses with life-altering illnesses or conditions, including Alzheimer’s and other dementia, Parkinson’s disease and stroke.

“I just needed to talk to someone,” Virginia said. “Knowing I wasn’t alone gave me so much comfort.”

The free group meets monthly at Janesville’s Senior Center and welcomes new people. Most who attend now have spouses with dementia.

Virginia’s two sons live out of state. So before Ron died in 2017, Virginia navigated the heartbreak on her own. She knew Ron since the second grade, when they both attended a Catholic grade school. In 1955, they graduated from Janesville High School and married in 1963.

The support group gave Virginia strength.

“We all got a chance to discuss things and to say what we were doing to get through each day,” Virginia said. “We shared a lot of tears. And, if you needed a hug, you got your hugs.”

Today, Virginia no longer attends the group.

But she struggles with a feeling that others in her situation share.

“I feel guilty at times because I am doing well,” Virginia said. “Ron was only 15 days older than me. Why is he gone, and why am I still here?”

She sat in the dining room of the Janesville house she and Ron built and sadly expressed her loss:

“We put the addition on,” Virginia said. “Now, I am the only one who can enjoy it. That doesn’t seem right.”

A place to cry

Syl Mauerman knows that Virginia is not alone in her feelings.

“Survivor’s guilt is common and starts long before the person dies,” she said. “When you continue to do things your spouse no longer can do, you may feel guilty going to the movies, a concert or on vacation.”

However, she added: “No one gives you guilt. You take it on yourself. You have to choose not to have guilt. If you do something out of guilt, then it can turn to resentment.”

Mauerman has worked in social services for 20 years. She has led the support group for about five years, and she is passionate about the comfort it offers.

“Spouses are a different group than adult children who care for a parent,” Mauerman said. “The adult child goes home at night and has a very different view of the person they are caring for. A spouse sees the person they married and had dreams and plans for a future.... They see them disappear before their eyes, and sometimes love is replaced with obligation and resentment.”

Mauerman had a stroke six weeks ago and had to give up some of her volunteer work.

But she will not give up the support group.

“This is the one thing I knew I had to keep going both for the group and for myself,” Mauerman said. “I never leave group without learning something. Sometimes, you can get such insight from others.”

She plans vacations “and everything I do around the group,” Mauerman said. “I know there are people who need this. I don’t want anyone to feel alone.”

She assures participants that they can speak freely and honestly because everything they say goes no further than the group.

“They may watch and listen the first time they come,” Mauerman said. “But, by the second or third time, they are finally talking.”

Participants also are free to cry.

“There’s something about crying with friends versus crying alone,” Mauerman said.

She hosts meetings during the day because she knows how exhausted caregivers are by night.

Mauerman called Alzheimer’s an epidemic with no cure.

“The person can still be alive, but their brain doesn’t function normally,” she said. “It’s like your spouse is turning into a 6- or 7-year-old. The scariest part for the spouse is there is no cure. Eventually, they have to prepare for the end.”

Mauerman advises spousal caregivers to carve out time for themselves.

“Many times, it is the caregiver who dies before the ill person because they do not take care of themselves,” Mauerman said. “Do yoga, get a massage, go for a swim. Do something that’s just for you.”

She hopes people who come to the support group go home with a basic understanding:

“You can still have a life with your spouse,” Mauerman said. “It’s just going to be different. I want people to know there is still hope.”

