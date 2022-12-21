JANESVILLE — Richard P. is a retired U.S. Army veteran and former police officer, a Marquette University graduate — and right now, homeless. Yet, for the 60-year-old Sheboygan native, life is starting to get better again.
On a frigid 3-degree morning Wednesday, Richard, a former military police security officer who served in Texas and Wisconsin during the first Persian Gulf Conflict in 1991, stood in a frozen parking lot in a thin winter coat. He was unpacking his life’s belongings from the hatchback of an SUV.
This actually was better than it would appear, because for the first time in recent memory, Richard was getting a room that’s just going to be his.
He is one of 37 veterans now living at Rock Valley Community Programs, a nonprofit transitional housing facility just south of Janesville city limits. He’s a client under the social service agency’s Homeless Veterans Transitional Housing Program and was among the first on Wednesday to move into a newly renovated wing that will give up to 24 veterans their own individual rooms.
The renovation comes as the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs-backed program is set to enter its twelfth year at the facility. The work was funded through a blend of private donations by the Beloit-based Hendricks Family Foundation and state and federal grants.
Richard now no longer splits space with a roommate as he has had or the last nine months at the center, located at 203 Sunny Lane.
Inside his new space on Wednesday, he looked around his room at the suitcases, bags, and clothing on hangers that he’d just set down on brand-new woodgrain flooring. He= then took stock of the 300-square-foot room with its own bathroom, refrigerator and microwave. A thin, but hopeful smile brightened his face.
“I feel really good today. This is great,” Richard said. “I feel secure and safe, and it’s nice to have your own privacy, your own space to meditate, sleep when you want to, have something to eat when you want to. I’m quiet and keep to myself, so this is good.”
Richard, who struggles with depression and alcohol abuse, said he came to Rock Valley Community Programs straight from alcohol detox at a hospital in Sheboygan. He’d become homeless after both his parents died within the last three years, and their house, where Richard had been living, was sold.
He’d spent a stint in similar housing at a Veterans Affairs facility in Chippewa Falls during a period in which he’d knocked down by depression.
Veterans’ challenges
Like others, veterans now face rising rent costs and inflation. In tandem, many vets have chronic mental health disorders or permanent physical disabilities, along with drug or alcohol addiction.
Lance Baskin, a Beloit native and former, 24-year member of the U.S. Army who directs Rock Valley Community Programs’ veterans transitional housing program, on Wednesday showed off the new quarters where up to two dozen homeless veterans will have their own space. The wing includes a large laundry room, a small library and computer lab, and two spaces geared for classroom and group therapy use.
He said the upgrades allow more space for veterans, a safety improvement during an ongoing pandemic. But Baskin said the upgrades do as much for the emotional and mental health of the veterans at the facility, some who will spend as long as 24 months at the facility.
Some attend daily behavioral health sessions with therapists while others attend substance abuse recovery classes and in-house support groups.
In the hallways of the new wing on Wednesday, other veterans ranging in age from 30 to 85 moved their items into their new rooms.
A brotherhood
“Our job basically is to help them find housing, permanent housing. You help them with their benefits help them with their emotional health, their job searches, and once they get on their feet, they transition into permanent housing, and we help assist them with that as well,” Baskin said. “This is a brotherhood.”
Rock Valley Community Programs operates other transitional living programs, including “re-entry” services for people being released from prison, and temporary housing for people in mental health crisis.
As Richard moved his items into his new room, he talked about his former work as a police officer. He said military and police life both can bring traumatic experiences. He called his own 16 years in law enforcement “enough, more than enough,” saying that finding people dead at accident scenes was a life experience that he’d tried for years to blot out with alcohol.
Richard said his time at Rock Valley Community Programs has helped him in what he says is sometimes a daily challenge to maintain sobriety. He said on Wednesday he felt safer and more at ease that he had in years.
Richard said he feels ready to return home to Sheboygan to spend a few days during the holidays with his brothers and sisters, whom he said all are pulling for him to piece his life back together.
He hopes to find an apartment soon in Sheboygan, a city with beaches and a lakefront shopping district that he treasures. It’s the place where much of his family still lives.
Among a tangle of soft plastic bracelets Richard wears, he pointed to one that read "No Regrets."
“I’ve had to go through everything I went through to be here. That’s destiny. I had to go through all the pain and agony with my depression, my alcohol abuse. Had to go through all that in order to get here and be safe in this place. And so, I have no regrets about it. I can’t,” he said. “It's in the past now. And I'm looking forward to the future.”