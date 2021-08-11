Eric Salzwedel on Tuesday brought his 14-Wisconsin-city “Do Good Tour” to Janesville to surprise unsuspecting people with random acts of kindness.
Experienced in nonprofit work and helping businesses expand their charitable giving, Salzwedel is all about giving back to others. Do Good Wisconsin, the Madison-based organization Salzwedel co-founded, is a way to expand his scope statewide.
Salzwedel started the group in 2019 as a platform to highlight, as he puts it, “the good” that everyday ordinary people, businesses and organizations are doing across Wisconsin.
As he built a following, Salzwedel started organizing events and drives to give back to those in need—or just those he wanted to see smile. Recently, Do Good Wisconsin distributed 300 boxes of school supplies to teachers across the state.
During his time in Janesville on Tuesday, Salzwedel and his videographer made several stops. At a local Kwik Trip, he paid for the gas some customers pumped. He also gave a generous tip to a member of the wait staff at Sneakers Sports Bar and Grill.
Salzwedel said he seeks to have an impact on everyone with whom he comes in contact.
While at Sneakers, he bought several patrons side orders of cheese curds and gave them tickets to Milwaukee Brewers games.
“You can’t get more Wisconsin than that,” Salzwedel said.
Do Good Wisconsin has received donations of money and merchandise from organizations such as the Brewers and the Bucks. EatStreet, a Wisconsin-based food delivery service, donated $25,000 to the Do Good Tour.
One of Salzwedel’s last stops in Janesville was at the Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin—after spending $300 at the local Mounds Pet Food store. He rolled a cart full of pet food and chew toys into the animal shelter, making the day of every person and animal in the building.
Hannah Hathaway, marketing coordinator at the shelter, said the donation couldn’t have come at a better time.
August is known as “kitten season” for the staff, she said. “I saw a lot of wet kitten food being donated and that’s really helpful.”
Hathaway added, “We have over 82 animals in foster care and all of those animals need to eat.”
This level of appreciation is at the heart of what Salzwedel and his organization strive to elicit.
“There’s no better feeling than to give to others in need,” he said. “When a simple act of kindness is done, it goes a long way.”
Hathaway said Do Good Wisconsin reflects a spirit of giving she often encounters.
“I think it really speaks to who we are as a community and who we are as a state. (We’re) just very generous people,” she said.
The goal of Salzwedel and Do Good Wisconsin is to inspire others to commit random acts of kindness.
“I hope more people find ways to give back,” he said. “When more people do good, that makes the community a lot better, too.”
Find out more about Do Good Wisconsin at @DoGoodWiTour on Instagram and on the organization’s Facebook page.