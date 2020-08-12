JANESVILLE
Tony Huml celebrated his 50th birthday June 18 with his favorite dinner, steaks on the grill in the backyard.
The milestone was especially powerful because he was diagnosed with a rare thyroid cancer more than a decade earlier.
Huml, who was passionate about basketball, young people and family, died Saturday at his Janesville home.
During Huml’s last days, the family experienced “many special, tender moments,” his wife, Jen, said.
“Once we move through grief, we will appreciate having a lot of good laughs,” she added. “He was our leader up until the end.”
Family and friends say that, in the years after his grim diagnosis, Huml dared to live his dreams.
“Once he was diagnosed, he did not live like he was dying,” Jen said. “He lived like he was living. Part of what helped him to continue moving forward was having goals to complete.”
In the last decade, Huml started and closed Local Vision TV, an Internet news channel. He co-founded the Janesville Basketball Association, a nonprofit group for boys and girls in fourth through eighth grades.
His latest endeavor, Close the Gate Hoops, allowed him to help students develop basketball skills, which he believed ultimately translated into life skills.
Huml even built a half-size basketball court in his backyard and created instructional DVDs for students and coaches.
In addition, he was a talented and creative musician and writer who was co-creator of the band HK and who authored a story, “Post Nuptial Agreement.” The story is about a dying man who finds a new husband and father for his wife and children.
Focus on family
Huml recently finished recording a song, with his youngest daughter accompanying him on the piano.
Jen said her husband found ways to be totally engaged with his three children, Jack, Kate and Liz, and spent as much time as he could coaching them.
Most recently, he coached Liz, who was on a Janesville Basketball Association team.
Huml was a co-founder with Matt Stried of the nonprofit, all-volunteer association when both had sons who played basketball.
“Our goal was to improve the fundamentals" among young players, Stried said. “Tony was so passionate about basketball. He almost single-handedly seeded the program through fundraising.”
Stried admired Huml’s zest for life.
“It’s what I enjoyed most about him,” he said. “He put his heart and soul into everything. I wish I had half the heart, drive and ambition he had.”
Jason Niccolai knew Huml through the association.
He called it “a huge success to the community.”
“Tony did some amazing things for this community,” Niccolai said. “He was the type of person who was always willing to help out where he could. He hadn’t been feeling well, but he was still coaching his daughter and running summer basketball camps at his house.”
Jen said her husband was most recently focused on Close the Gate Hoops and transitioned their son, Jack, into continuing to manage the program.
Outstanding player
Bob Suter, former Craig High School boys basketball coach, met Huml when he was in the third grade and attended a summer basketball camp.
In high school, Huml was a point guard “who worked hard, had a great attitude and was the epitome of an outstanding basketball player,” Suter said.
Huml continued playing hoops in college and was recruited to play at the University of Minnesota-Morris. He graduated with a Bachelor of Science in education and later earned a master’s degree.
As a teacher, Huml worked with at-risk students and played an important role in creating Janesville’s Rock River Charter School.
Suter said Huml’s efforts to foster the love of basketball among young people made a big difference.
He realized how important it was to get started with the proper fundamentals and techniques, which helped kids develop their talents, Suter said.
Huml was inducted into the Janesville Sports Hall of Fame in 2017. Suter does not know why he had such a passion for basketball, but “whenever you saw Tony, you saw him with a ball in his hand.”
He added:
“I’m sure Tony would be embarrassed with all the tributes and attention he is getting,” Suter said. “But he deserves all the attention for what he has given to so many people. He was just an amazing young man.”