Elizabeth Meshirer and Jordan Zierfuss gaze at their newborn son, Chance Zierfuss, at SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital-Janesville on Wednesday. Chance was born at 4:15 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 1.

JANESVILLE

A bottle of sparkling grape juice and two plastic champagne flutes sat on a table to the right of Elizabeth Meshirer's hospital bed. 

On a table to the left sat a Janesville Wagon Company wagon filled with pastel-blue toys and onesies—a gift from the hospital. 

And in a bassinet nearby lay Chance Zierfuss, Janesville's first baby of 2019. 

Chance was born at 4:15 a.m. Tuesday at SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital-Janesville to Meshirer and Jordan Zierfuss of Beloit—arriving two weeks before his Jan. 15 due date. He was 7 pounds, 13 ounces and 21 inches long, Meshirer said. 

Zierfuss, a welder at Broaster Company in Beloit, thought it was "cool" to have the first baby born in 2019 in Janesville. He said he has heard about other new year babies but never thought his son would be one. 

Meshirer went to the hospital Sunday and expected Chance to arrive on New Year's Eve. The couple did not celebrate the new year until Tuesday after Chance was born, she said. 

Meshirer has three other children—ages 7, 8 and 9. The sole sister in the family is excited to no longer be the baby, she said.

Having a third boy does not scare Meshirer. So far, her boys have been the easiest to raise, she said. 

Chance slept without a peep or fuss while a group of visitors moved about the room Wednesday morning. His parents said he has been a good baby in his first 30 hours of life. 

Chance might be the youngest in his family, but he is nearly 24 hours older than Mariana, the little girl who became the first baby of 2019 at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center-Janesville at 1:20 a.m. Wednesday. 

