JANESVILLE -- Giving, community and helping.
That’s what organizers and volunteers of the Rock County Salvation Army’s annual Thanksgiving Dinner say what the meal is all about.
The Salvation Army has lunches Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, but Wednesday's event marked the first time it has had a sit-down Thanksgiving meal at its church and gym on Sutherland Avenue since 2019. The COVID-19 pandemic paused it for two years.
Major Tom McDowell, an organizer of the dinner, said beforehand he hoped for 60 people in attendance. The dinner had that many just after noon on Wednesday, roughly 45 minutes after it started. Items served included traditional Thanksgiving food, including turkey, mashed potatoes, gravy and pies. The meal was free to the public.
“It’s great. There was really no way to anticipate because this was the first time we had it in three years. The only way to guess how many would come is by our lunches,” McDowell said.
There were also approximately 20 volunteers, who later enjoyed the leftovers.
McDowell said he and others could feel a significant sense of loss and sadness, about the event not happening for so long.
“We felt the loss and the volunteers felt the loss because people called asking about it,” McDowell said.
McDowell and volunteers recognized many of those who attended whether they were frequent or semi-frequent attendees of the lunches or he just knew them from the general public. People attend meals, he said, for various reasons, including social, economic and health reasons.
“Some people want that community feel and they just come talk to people. It’s their social life. There are others who are having a tough time. There are a lot of people in need,” McDowell said.
Susan McWilliams, of Janesville, attends meals regularly at the church. She said gatherings like the Thanksgiving Dinner show that Janesville is a city of giving with many people willing to reach out in the community.
McWilliams attended Wednesday's dinner with her grandson. Her husband passed away about 15 years ago and she said such meals are “kind of my social life.”
“I go to the ECHO Food Pantry and I’ve been going to these lunches. It’s a good way to have balanced meals,” McWilliams said. “I’ve made really good friends and I get to know people.”
Volunteers
The dinner drew a variety of volunteers, from Janesville and elsewhere.
Brittany Huffman and her sons, Kyler and Daxen, traveled from Beloit to volunteer. They did not volunteer at the Beloit dinner on Tuesday, but Brittany and Kyler had volunteered at the Beloit meal since Kyler was four years old.
“It makes people feel good and it makes us feel good because we’re helping,” Kyler said.
This was Daxen’s first time volunteering.
“We don’t treat them any differently. We treat them like they are just eating at a restaurant,” he said.
“It makes me so proud. It always brings me to tears,” Brittany added.
Donna Sturdivant regularly volunteers at Salvation Army lunches, but didn’t know what to expect in her first time volunteering at the Thanksgiving Dinner.
“There are so many people hurting and I want to help. It just blesses me,” Sturdivant said.
Prior to the pandemic, the Thanksgiving Dinner would usually have drawn 150-200 people, including volunteers and those receiving deliveries. In some years it drew between 300-350 people. Deliveries were not offered this year.
“It’s always a positive aspect when there are less people looking for help,” McDowell said.
The total number of meals served in Janesville could not be confirmed later in the day Wednesday. There were 140 meals served at the Salvation Army's Thanksgiving Dinner in Beloit on Tuesday.