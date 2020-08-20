JANESVILLE
Carole Salinas wants her young granddaughters to know that no one handed women the right to vote.
Instead, three generations of fearless suffragists fought hard for more than 70 years for the right to cast ballots in their democracy.
“Some were jailed multiple times; some took part in fasting in jail, but they did not give up,” Salinas said. “They persisted.”
On Wednesday, Aug. 26, she hopes to bring her granddaughters to Janesville’s celebration of the Women’s Suffrage Centennial.
“This is something for them to see and witness,” Salinas said. “It is part of their legacy.”
Salinas is co-president of the Janesville branch of the American Association of University Women.
The AAUW and League of Women Voters of Janesville are organizing the local celebration but could not hold a traditional public gathering because of COVID-19.
“We’re mindful that the suffragists campaigned for the right to vote through an even worse pandemic back in 1918,” said Linda Reinhardt, president of the local League of Women Voters branch.
She and other organizers took a cue from history.
On Aug. 26, 1920, when the secretary of state announced the successful passage of the 19th Amendment, suffragist leader Carrie Chapman Catt asked that whistles and bells be sounded at noon.
On the centennial celebration, organizers invite area churches to ring their bells and revelers to honk their horns during a car parade in downtown Janesville.
The parade will begin at noon in the parking lot of St. John Lutheran Church, make a big loop around the Rock County Courthouse and end at the Janesville Woman’s Club.
Revelers will pass the new women’s history mural on the west side of the courthouse, which honors some of Rock County’s pioneering women.
Reinhardt encourages people to wear white, which was worn by suffragists during parades and marches of the 19th and early part of the 20th centuries. White dresses stood out in a crowd and were a defining symbol of the movement.
“We want to celebrate women earning the right to vote,” Reinhardt said. “But we also recognize the fight for the right to vote isn’t over. There are still people who find it difficult to vote.”
Because of COVID-19, the two groups have made other changes:
- The AAUW canceled its annual used book sale this spring. Money from the sale normally supports college scholarships for area students. To help make up the lost revenue, the organization will sell yard signs commemorating the Women’s Suffrage Centennial and encouraging people to vote in the Nov. 3 election.
Signs will be available from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 22, for a pledge of $20 or more in the parking lot of the Janesville Woman’s Club, 108 S. Jackson St. They also will be for sale in the St. John Lutheran Church parking lot on the day of the car parade.
- The nonpartisan League of Women Voters normally offers voter-registration help to citizens in the months leading up to elections. But many of the usual venues are closed, and events have been canceled.
This year, the league is working with other service groups to offer a Drive-Thru Voter Information/Food Drive for ECHO combination event Saturday, Aug. 29, at Traxler Park.
The league will hand out voter information, and service clubs will collect donations for ECHO.
- The AAUW and the leagues in Janesville and Beloit are conducting meetings and programs on Zoom. Upcoming program topics include understanding and combating systemic racism, the changing landscape of Title IX, and a joint meeting on the problem of gerrymandering in Wisconsin.
Salinas said she has always voted and is fascinated that some in her family were witnesses to the successful passage of the 19th Amendment.
“You think of suffrage as being way back in history,” Salinas said. “But it impacted my mother and grandmother. They voted together for the first time in 1928.”
Reinhardt invites people to celebrate and, most important, to take part in their democracy.
“We hope they will recognize the importance of the right to vote and to exercise that right in November,” she said. “We shouldn’t take it for granted.”
Anna Marie Lux is a human interest columnist for The Gazette. Call her with ideas or comments at 608-755-8264, or email amarielux@gazettextra.com.