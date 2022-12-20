JANESVILLE—Nearly 10 years after he almost died in Janesville in an attack by a friend’s ax-wielding former boyfriend, Jonathan Barthel shares his story to inspire others to fight.
“I’m the youngest of five. I have had to fight for everything in my life. I couldn’t let him win; it’s not in my nature,” Barthel said in a recent interview, recalling being the target, in 2013, of the attempted ax murder.
And in an inspirational twist nearly 10 years later, Barthel today continues to regularly return to Janesville from his home in the Chicago area. He comes back in order to attend events organized by a children’s cancer charity co-founded in the years after the attack by the Janesville police officer who was the first on the attack scene.
Barthel will next be in Janesville on Jan. 26 for the Isaac Strong Foundation’s Go Gold dinner.
Janesville Police Detective Justin Stubbendick saved his life, Barthel recalls, wrapping towels around his bleeding head. The two later became close friends and remain so, and Barthel says he is simply continuing to give back.
Ax attack
In April of 2013, Jonathan Barthel and his friend, Katrina Patrick, were at her house on Main Street in Janesville. They had chosen a movie to watch, and then Patrick momentarily stepped outside, where she got into an altercation with her ex-boyfriend, Jeffery Starkman. A little earlier, Starkman had driven by and texted her.
Hearing yelling, and then Patrick screaming, and seeing the situation unfolding from the window, Barthel started for the door. Starkman, meanwhile, charged up the stairs and into the house.
Starkman swung a roofing axe at Barthel that he had been hiding behind his back, striking him three times with the hammer side, including in the head.
“That’s what you get,” Barthel recalls Starkman saying, as he fled the scene.
Barthel, who recalls all but about 30 seconds of the attack when he blacked out, remembers Stubbendick responding first to the scene, seeing him on the ground and “baseball sliding” into him. He recalls that as funny because “he (Stubbendick) could have hit me.”
Stubbendick tied more towels over Barthel’s head, on top of a towel Patrick had used. “He saved my life that night,” Barthel said.
Stubbendick said officers on the scene took steps to record Barthe’s statement on the incident, as if he were dying.
“When I got to the hospital the ER doctor said to me ‘you want to live.’ And I knew that there was a real chance that I could die,” Barthel recalls.
Stubbendick, in an interview this week, said what’s far more important than the police and medical response on the night of the attack, is what Barhel has chosen to do with his life since.
“So often we focus on what Starkman did and we sensationalize it,” Stubbendick said. “But you know what else is remarkable is Jon coming back from all that, having a good attitude, and not taking those 10 extra years for granted. He is just maximizing his time through his recovery and sharing his story.”
Isaac Strong Foundation
The good that Barthel and Stubbendick have done together is the rest of the story about their friendship that developed in the years after the attack.
In 2020, Stubbendick and the parents of Isaac Johnson, of Janesville, founded the nonprofit Isaac Strong Foundation to help families of kids dealing with cancer. It financially supports families while their children are going through treatment.
Isaac died in 2020 at the age of 6 from neuroblastoma, a type of cancer.
Stubbendick had gone to high school in Janesville with the sister of Isaac’s father, Pat Johnson. And Barthel had seen a social media post by Stubbendick about Isaac, when the boy was 2 years old.
“I wanted to help out however I could,” Barthel recalls.
Ultimately, he became deeply involved.
Barthel would meet Isaac in 2018 before he flew out for treatment in New York. He saw himself in Isaac: a fighter.
“That kid lit up a room, he was just an energy and a force,” he said.
Dual mission
The foundation has a dual mission. It gives 20% of the money it raises to childhood cancer research and 80% to families. Its efforts include donating gifts at Christmastime to kids who have cancer and their siblings, helping families with rent or other monthly payments, and just being there to support families.
Stubbendick and his wife, Amy, own and Ironside Fitness 2315 W. Court St., in Janesville, which the detective says sort of serves as the “Isaac Strong headquarters.”
At the gym they have photos of the kids that they are currently helping. They have hosted Cross Fit for the Cure during the month of September.
Financial struggles
Isaac’s mother, Debbie Johnson, is a social worker. Pat Johnson was working a full-time job at DeVere as a salesperson when their son needed treatment. That had to happen in Madison or at other hospitals outside of the local area, including in New York.
Johnson ultimately quit her job to take care of Isaac and their two other children, leaving the family struggling financially on one income.
When Isaac was receiving treatment in New York, Barthel donated the airplane miles from his job as a pilot.
Barthel said working as a pilot had been a childhood dream since he was 10 years old.
He almost gave up on that dream when after the ax attack his application to be recertified as a pilot was rejected because of medical issues related to his injuries.
A friend said to him “What do you want to do: You can give up and do something else or you can fight,” he recalls. Barthel said that he knew he was going to fight.
Still involved
Today, Barthel continues to make it to every event that the foundation holds in Janesville, taking time off from his job as a pilot to be there.
“He always helps by donating money, with the kids, even with the setup,” Debbie Johnson said. “I remember he sold a TV and said he didn’t want the money and donated it to the Isaac Strong Foundation.”
Barthel said he is fortunate now to be in a place in life where he can donate his time and money to help the foundation.
Stubbendick said Barthel shared his story with Isaac and continues to share it with the other kids the foundation assists. He said it helps them to keep a positive outlook on life.
Stubbendick said he sees a common thread between Barthel’s story, other people he interacts with in his job as a detective and the kids aided by the foundation. He said they have flipped the script and become his “inspiration,” his “why,” his motivation and what helps him stay positive.
“I have always fancied the idea of being a hero,” he said. “Jon said to me the other day ‘you know man, you’re kind of like my hero’ and I said ‘no buddy you’re my hero.’”
Stubbbendick said people like Barthel and Issac Johnson have become some of his “greatest teachers.”
“Jon’s a perfect example of continuing to grind to get to what you want and to put yourself in charge of making things happen for you,” he said. “Here’s this guy who has a mountain of challenges ahead of him, but he found the connection through me to Isaac and wanted to help them.”
Debbie Johnson said her son Issac was just “pure love” and he enjoyed life. And she said she sees a similar fighting spirit in Barthel.
“They never were like ‘poor me.’ Jon… was never like that and neither was Isaac or the other kids we help. It’s the mindset of ‘I want to live,’” she said.
Podcast
Barthel has a podcast in which he tells his story and encourages people. Some are going through licensing struggles like he did due to medical issues. He said his plans for his podcast include bringing on special guests and doing something for the anniversary of the ax attack.
He also hopes to help the Janesville Police Department with its victim program.
Barthel said a big part of coming back to Janesville, even though he almost lost his life here, is a determination to not let fear get the best of him.
“When I drive past the house on Main Street it does remind me of what happened. But if I never went through all that I wouldn’t have met and helped all these great people, and then I would have given my power away,” he said.
More information about Jonathan Barthel can be found by listening to his podcast “Captain Johnny’s Podcast,” on Apple Podcasts or Spotify.
Information about the Isaac Strong Foundation can be found at isaacstrongfoundation.com. The foundation also has a Facebook page.