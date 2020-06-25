Independence Day will be a quiet affair for Janesville residents this year.
Thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, city-sanctioned Fourth of July celebrations and events have been canceled.
That means the Beloit Janesville Symphony Orchestra won’t perform its Holiday Pops Concert in Lower Courthouse Park. The Rock Aqua Jays won’t take to the water for their Fourth of July water ski show. Independence Day on the Rock, also hosted by the Aqua Jays, is a no-go, and the annual fireworks show, sponsored by Festival Foods, will not light up the night sky.
However, a few other communities will offer altered Fourth of July celebrations that adhere to social-distancing guidelines.
Here is a list of known community events and cancellations:
BeloitThe Beloit Janesville Symphony Orchestra’s Pops on the Rock concert, fireworks show and children’s bike parade are canceled.
BrodheadThe city’s Fourth of July parade will begin at noon Saturday, July 4, starting on West Fifth Avenue and ending at 19th Street.
Delavan areaThe town of Delavan’s Independence Day celebration will run from 4 to 11 p.m. Saturday, June 27, at Community Park, 1220 S. Shore Drive. Food trucks, vendors and live entertainment will be available, and fireworks will be shot off at dusk. Attendees will be given federal guidelines on social distancing when entering the park. Fireworks also will be livestreamed on the Delavan Friends of the Park Facebook page.
In lieu of its traditional parade, the city of Delavan has planned a Fourth of July Cruise starting at 1 p.m. Saturday, July 4. Participants will decorate their own vehicles and drive through residential streets led by police and fire department vehicles.
The city fireworks show will start dusk July 4 at Delavan-Darien High School, 150 Cummings St. Viewers are encouraged to remain in their vehicles, although designated green spaces will be available. The American Legion will lead a flag ceremony at 9 p.m. before fireworks begin.
The fire department’s pancake breakfast has been canceled.
East TroyThe East Troy Lions parade and car and bike show are canceled.
EdgertonAll Edgerton Lions Club Fourth of July festivities and fireworks are canceled.
ElkhornA fireworks show will start at 9:30 p.m. Friday, July 3, at Sunset Park, 200 Devendorf St. Residents who stay home can livestream the fireworks on the Elkhorn Recreation Department’s Facebook page.
EvansvilleAll public Fourth of July events are canceled, but residents have organized a parade and fireworks display on their own.
The parade, titled “For Our Freedoms,” will start at 9:45 a.m. Saturday, July 4, at the corner of South Fifth and West Liberty streets. It will travel north to Garfield Avenue, east to North First Street and into Lake Leota Park. Residents are encouraged to join the procession or view the parade while practicing social distancing. For more information, call Ronald Gay at 608-490-0142.
The “Freedom of the Fourth” fireworks display will start at dusk July 4 at Gildner Farm, 8409 N. Highway 14. This is a privately hosted event, and spectators are asked to respect the property owners and adhere to social-distancing guidelines by staying in their vehicles.
Viewing areas include Highway C, Evansville Brooklyn Road, Bullard Road, Worthington Ag Parts, Eastern Territorial Road, Green Bay Road the Union Town Hall parking lot and the country club parking lot.
Residents are welcome to send donations for the fireworks to event coordinator Kyle Allen at 15747 W. Holt Road, Brooklyn, WI 53521.
FontanaThe Fourth of July fireworks display is canceled.
Lake GenevaThe Grand Geneva Resort, 7036 Grand Geneva Way, will shoot off fireworks the evening of Friday, July 3, although the event will be for resort guests only. Residents will not be allowed on the property to minimize crowds.
The Lake Geneva American Legion children’s parade is canceled.
MiltonThis year’s Fourth of July parade will take place as a parade of homes and businesses throughout Milton. Residents and businesses are invited to decorate their homes or storefronts using the theme “The Heart of Milton.”
Parade marshals Larry and Jane Clift and parade judges will drive past decorated locations on the new route from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 4. Residents also can drive the parade loop during that time. Judges will award trophies to the top three houses, businesses and overall people’s choice.
Regular parade participants can drive the parade loop, too, but entries must follow federal guidelines and obey traffic laws. Walkers are not permitted.
Registration forms are available at milton-wi.gov/communityparade. They must be submitted by noon Sunday, June 28, to Derek Henze at Edward Jones, 691 S. Janesville Street, Milton, WI 53563 or to derek.henze@edwardjones.com.
A parade map will be created and shared on the city website.
WhitewaterThe city will present a fireworks display at 10 p.m. Saturday, July 4, over Cravath Lake.
All other Independence Day events are canceled.