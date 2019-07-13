JANESVILLE

Abbi and Andrew Roth's love story began as many do: at a bar over a beer.

Three years later, the couple was married by the Busch Guy.

The newlyweds won a contest from Busch beer that awarded the couple $25,000 for the wedding, all they could drink Busch beer and the Busch Guy—flannel-wearing beer spokesman Gerald Downy—as wedding officiant.

The couple entered the contest by taking a photo of themselves chugging Busch Lights with a sign announcing their July 6 wedding date and posting it with the hashtag #BuschWeddings, they said.

The couple, especially the groom, love Busch Light, Andrew said. Buying a bunch of cases of beer for the photo submission carried no risk for loss because, win or lose, the beer would have been consumed.

Abbi and Andrew's love for Busch is genuine and not faked to win a contest, they said. They proved that during their reception, where they and their wedding guests consumed 46 cases and two kegs of Busch, which adds up to nearly 1,300 cans of beer, Abbi said.

Some guests made Busch can pyramids in the center of their tables, Andrew said.

During the ceremony, Abbi and Andrew stood on a green at Glen Erin Golf Club surrounded by bridesmaids in blushing pink and groomsmen in light gray suits. Between the happy couple was Busch Guy in his signature red flannel reading vows and giving the groom the obligatory encouragement to kiss the bride.

Traditional? Not so much.

But the couple said Busch Guy was very professional and a ton of fun. He stuck around through the reception, cutting a rug on the dance floor until the DJ packed up, Andrew said.

The couple received no push-back for their beer-sponsored wedding, Andrew said. Their parents were just as happy, if not more so, as the couple was about winning the contest.

"We're just a couple of regular Joes. We never thought this would happen," Abbi said.

After a morning of rain showers, the sun came out just before the wedding ceremony. It was the perfect day, Andrew said.

People from Busch's marketing team were at the wedding but made it clear they did not want the beer to overrun their special day, Andrew said.

Winning the contest made the wedding day easier for Andrew, he said. He appreciated having the Busch man there because it took some pressure and attention off the couple.

"We're very thankful for Busch and our family for being understanding and being such a big part of our day," Andrew said.