Here are six bits of information to know about Labor Day weekend, from the weather forecast to gas prices.
1. The weekend weather is looking promising in Beloit: As of Thursday, the forecast for Friday indicated a 30% chance of showers after 10 a.m. and mostly cloudy weather with a high near 74 during the daytime hours. On Saturday, there is 20% chance of showers and mostly cloudy weather, with a high near 74. On Sunday, it's predicted to be sunny with a high near 80. For Monday, Labor Day, the forecast is mostly sunny, with a high near 79.
2. Although AAA no longer conducts formal travel forecasts for Labor Day, the Auto Club Group expects travel volumes to remain high during the holiday weekend: Americans returned to travel in droves this summer. Recent AAA travel bookings were up at least 11% over 2019 levels, and even more people are planning trips for 2022 and beyond. Recent AAA travel hotel bookings have increased almost 50% over 2019 levels.
3. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advises fully vaccinated people can travel domestically with little risk. For unvaccinated people, they advise delaying travel. Masks should be at the top of your packing list because guidelines and requirements will vary from place to place.
4. The average gas price was $3.02 per gallon in Wisconsin and $3.03 in Janesville-Beloit as of Thursday. The state figure is higher than a year ago when it was $2.07, according to AAA's gas-price-tracking website gasprices.aaa.com.
5. The following construction projects are underway in Rock County: Interstate 43 from County X/Hart Road to East Rock County Line in Clinton; Highway 51/Center Avenue from Nicolet to Court streets in Janesville; Highway 51/Center Avenue at the Five Points intersection in Janesville; Highway 11 culvert replacement between Orfordville and Footville; Highway 11 from Second Street to County B from Brodhead to Footville; Highway 59 from Highway 104 to Highway 213 in Evansville; Highway 67 from Gateway Boulevard.to Highway 140 in Beloit; Highway 140 from Ogden Avenue to Highway 14 and from the state line to Clinton; and Highway 213 from Highway 11 to Burton Street in Beloit. For more information on construction projects to be aware of visit projects.511wi.gov/region/southwest.
6. Labor Day celebrates the social and economic achievements of American workers. It’s rooted in the late 19th century when labor activists pushed for a federal holiday to recognize worker contributions to America’s strength, prosperity and well-being, according to the Department of Labor.