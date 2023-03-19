JANESVILLE -- Alcohol compliance checks were completed on March 16 at several bars around Rock County in a joint effort by the Sheriff’s Office and the Janesville Mobilizing 4 Change to enforce liquor laws.
The sheriff’s office aims to educate businesses on liquor laws and says the compliance checks help them avoid violating laws such as selling alcohol to underage people.
Establishments were told in advance about coming random alcohol compliance checks and were given information on underage alcohol violations. During the checks, adults over 18 who were not yet of legal drinking age went into businesses around Rock county to try to buy alcohol.
The staff who sold it to them were issued a total of $452.50 in citations. The underage adults were able to purchase alcohol at six businesses.
Those businesses were:
• Willowdale Tavern, 5905 West Highway 11, Janesville,
• County Line Beverage, 4141 Highway T, Brodhead
• Bootleggers, 5842 East Creek Road, Beloit
• Toe Town Tap, 237 Depot St., Footville
• Newville Mobil, 581 East Richardson Springs Road, Edgerton
• The Showboat, 3516 West Highway M, Edgerton
In release, Sheriff Curt Fell said the next step is to meet with the businesses that were not in compliance to educate their staff on illegal alcohol sales.
In the press release, Fell congratulated the 28 businesses that passed.
The sheriff’s office said in the release that it believes compliance checks help reduce the problems that come with underage drinking.
