JANESVILLE
Firefighters fought a corn-drier fire Saturday night east of Janesville.
Janesville and Milton fire units were initially called to the fire at 6:25 p.m. at Metcalf Brothers Farms, 5343 E. County MM.
No one was injured. The cause was listed as undetermined.
The Janesville Fire Department reports $420,000 in damage, which includes $20,000 in lost corn.
Firefighters worked with farm staff to extinguish the blaze and remove corn from the drier, according to a report.
Clinton and Whitewater fire departments also sent help. Twenty-eight firefighters eventually were called to the scene.