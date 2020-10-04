01STOCK_FIRETRUCK_GENERIC

JANESVILLE

Firefighters fought a corn-drier fire Saturday night east of Janesville.

Janesville and Milton fire units were initially called to the fire at 6:25 p.m. at Metcalf Brothers Farms, 5343 E. County MM.

No one was injured. The cause was listed as undetermined.

The Janesville Fire Department reports $420,000 in damage, which includes $20,000 in lost corn.

Firefighters worked with farm staff to extinguish the blaze and remove corn from the drier, according to a report.

Clinton and Whitewater fire departments also sent help. Twenty-eight firefighters eventually were called to the scene.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags