JANESVILLE

“I know the way to unbreak your heart,” sings the country trio Runaway June, who will perform at this year’s Rock County 4-H Fair.

The Rock County 4-H Fair Board knows the way, too, for those whose hearts were broken when COVID-19 forced the cancellation of last summer’s fair.

The board continues to plan for a 2021 fair, and Monday it announced the grandstand acts at the fair, set for July 27-Aug. 1:

The Britins, a Beatles tribute band: 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 28.

Steve Meisner, polka music with room for dancing in front of the grandstand: 5 p.m. Thursday, July 29.

Kids from Wisconsin: 8 p.m. Thursday, July 29.

Runaway June: 8 p.m. Friday, July 30.

Eddie Montgomery of Montgomery Gentry: 8 p.m. Saturday, July 31.

Big League Bullriders, professional bull riding: 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 1.

Patrons can watch any grandstand act for free with admission at the gate.

For more information on the shows, call 608-755-1470 or visit rockcounty4hfair.com.

In addition to the music lineup, “there’s going to be quite a few new things” this year, said fair board member Abbey Gasser.

Gasser would not reveal what those things are. She advised those who want to hear about them to follow the fair’s Facebook page or to subscribe to its mailing list by going to the website rockcounty4hfair.com.

Fair Manager Mary Check said vendors are signing up more slowly than they have in the past, but she hopes more will register as the summer approaches.

“I think people are still waiting to see if for sure it’s going to happen,” Check said, noting the uncertainty about the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fair officials continue to work with the county health department, but they have not yet decided whether to require masks or any other COVID-19 precautions, Gasser said.

“We’re hoping it’s an outdoor event. We’re hoping that by the time we get to the end of July, people will have been vaccinated or have had the opportunity for that. The environment, hopefully, is moving us in this direction, where we can do this,” Gasser said.

The fair board also plans a food truck festival called Rock the Grounds for July 9-10 in an effort to recoup financial losses from the cancellation of the 2020 fair.