More than 200 students in Janesville and Milton in grades 3-12 participated in the Mary Jo Nettesheim Writing Competition. Of the participants, 25 students earned first- second- or third-place honors and seven more earned honorary mentions.
Students who earned first-place honors locally had their work submitted to be judged at the state level.
Eleanor Moeller and Atticus Godby of Roosevelt Elementary School in Janesville took first place for third grade. At the state level, Moeller also took first place in the literary category and the grand prize in illustrations and won the shape special award for “The Magical Mirror.” Moeller also had an honorable mention in illustrations for a shape book. Godby received his award for his work entitled “Turning Into a Chicken Nugget.”
Taking second place in third grade were Roosevelt students Macy Heine for “Lost in a Magical Adventure” and Alice Pajewski for “My Worst Fear.” Pajewski also earned an honorable mention in Illustrations for a cover. In third place were Ada Westness of Roosevelt for “On the Farm” and Daniel Wojciechowicz of Janesville's Kennedy Elementary for “The Ultimate Run.”
In fourth grade, Mason Pearson of Washington Elementary School took first place for “Doug the Pug’s Snow Day." He also took first place in the literary category on the state level. Taking second place were Reagan Harding of Janesville's Adams Elementary for “Winter Sing” and Brynn Witt of Roosevelt for “Reginald Goes to New York.” Lily Abb of Northside Intermediate School in Milton took third place for “The Tale of the Good Dog Festival.”
Also in fourth grade, Brynley Utzig of Roosevelt earned an honorable mention for “That Summer.” In digital art, Jace Becker of Northside earned an honorable mention for “Jimmy the Flying the Tractor.” Caroline Oleston of Kennedy Elementary earned an honorable mention in the creativity category for “The Lixton Post.”
In fifth grade, Laney Everhart of Northside took first place for “The Missing Briefcase” and Nala Santiago of Harrison Elementary in Janesville took second for “Macroy discovers Ogres.” Roosevelt students Evaelyn Neiman, with “Getting Home,” and Shade Schwartzlow, with the “The Blind Challenge” each took third place.
Three Northside fifth graders earned honorable mentions. Claire Weix earned an honorable mention in Computer Art for “Doggie Detective and the Missing Bone." Jace Becker earned one for “Turtle Troubles” in mixed media. Sophia Killoy earned one in paper art for “Where is My Bone?”
In sixth grade, Fiona Penny of Northside Intermediate won first place for “Purrfect,” an illustration with crayon drawings. She also won first place at the state level in literary and illustration, and won a special award in the picture book category. Sophia Kersten of Northside also took first place for “Fred” for an illustration with crayon drawings. Kersten also earned first place in literary and illustration, and a special award in the cartoon category at the state level.
Two other Northside sixth graders earned awards. Lucy Wolff took second with “She Does” and Mallory Gregg took third for “The Mystery Box.”
Four students of Janesville's Edison Middle School earned awards at the seventh grade level. Canella Cruz Walls took first place for “Chelly Addams.” Victor Olvera (“Zoo Problems”) and Gabriella Schock (“The Masquerade”) took second place, and McKenzie Zarate took third for "Emperor’s Fate."
Kate Ricks, an eighth grader at Marshall Middle School in Janesville, earned first place and a binding special award on the state level for “Mingo Bakes a Cake.” Elizabeth Bales of Rock County Christian School earned first place and third place for literary on the state level for “A Harmonious Friendship.” Grayson Hanna-Downey of Milton High School earned first place for “A Life Worth Passing On.”
The honorees will be recognized at a reception on May 10 at Kennedy Elementary School, 3901 Randolph Road, Janesville.