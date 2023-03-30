01STOCK_SCHOOL_2

More than 200 students in Janesville and Milton in grades 3-12 participated in the Mary Jo Nettesheim Writing Competition. Of the participants, 25 students earned first- second- or third-place honors and seven more earned honorary mentions.

Students who earned first-place honors locally had their work submitted to be judged at the state level.

