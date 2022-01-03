After serving for the past three decades, Deputy Chief Terry Sheridan has retired from the Janesville Police Department.
At a Monday morning ceremony at city hall, Police Chief Dave Moore called Sheridan an “influential leader” whose service will be appreciated and recognized for years to come.
“We have often said here at JPD that our best officers are officers with compassion and empathy,” Moore said. “Terry exemplifies these attributes.”
After spending 26 years moving up the ranks at the department, Sheridan was promoted to second-in-command in 2018. Of the many positions he filled, he worked as a patrol officer, SWAT negotiator, forensic sketch artist and field training officer.
Moore said Sheridan even assisted the Edgerton Police Department select its new police chief recently.
Prior to his tenure with the Janesville Police Department, Sheridan spent time at the Rock County Sheriff’s Department in the jail division.
In an interview, Sheridan said the police department evolved and has become “very progressive” over the 30 years he’s worked there.
“Nowadays, that is exactly what we need. The public needs the police force to be more diverse and be more proactive than reactive,” he said. “We really have come a long way.”
When he first joined the department he said he felt the department was 10 years behind the times in equipment and training. But a shift in leadership and core philosophy transformed the city’s police force into one of the most professional organizations of its size in the state, Sheridan said.
“It’s all credit to the people that are here. All the men and women of the department,” he said at his retirement ceremony.
Sheridan joked about the state of the department’s fleet of squad cars 30 years ago. “I just love thinking about the first five cars we had,” he said. “They weren’t really squad cars. They were the cheapest four-door sedans that we could find.”
Sheridan is not the only veteran Janesville police officer to retire of late. Officers Nathan Blank and Jeff Jacoby, as well as Detective Dale Stutika, are leaving after putting in a combined 86 years at the department.
The vacancies left by the retiring officers will be filled later this month. In addition, the department expected to swear in 10 new officers on Tuesday.
“I look forward to seeing the new leadership and everybody stepping in to see what they bring,” Sheridan said.
Sheridan thanked his family, including his wife, Peggy, and sons, Scott and Alec. He also thanked his parents, Judy and Terry Sheridan Sr., who recently retired after a career at the Janesville Fire Department.
“Through it all, they all supported me and helped me get to the point that I can actually retire after a safe 30-year career,” the younger Sheridan said.