MILTON -- Three people were charged in Rock County Circuit Court Friday in connection with a drug bust at a house in Milton early Wednesday.
The operation involved the Rock County Sheriff's Office SWAT team, the Milton Police Department and a search warrant secured by the sheriff's office's Special Investigations Unit.
Christine Kettle, 49, was charged Friday with 1 felony count of maintaining a drug trafficking place. Kettle's home address is listed in online court records as 414 Elm St., in Milton, the address at which the bust occurred, according to a Rock County Sheriff's Office release Thursday.
Andre Flowers, 22, of Dalton, Ill., was charged Friday with 1 felony count of possession with intent to deliver cocaine; 1 felony count of possession with intent to delivery fentanyl; 4 counts of felony bail jumping; 1 misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia; and 1 misdemeanor count of possession of an illegally obtained prescription.
And Denote Flowers, 26, was charged Friday with 1 felony count of manufacturing/delivering fentanyl in or near a park; and 2 felony counts of manufacturing/delivering fentanyl in or near a park as party to a crime. The sheriff's office release listed Flowers as from Beloit, but a criminal complaint Friday said he's from Milton.
Two other people were also arrested in the bust about 6 a.m. Wednesday in Milton, but were not charged Friday. It wasn't clear if charges against them remain pending.
