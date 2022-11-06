01STOCK_AMBULANCE_GENERIC2

CENTER TOWNSHIP - Three people died and three others were hurt Saturday night in a two-vehicle crash at Highway 11 and Highway H in Center Township, east of Footville. 

According to a Rock County Sheriff's office release, a Nissan Maxima was southbound on Highway H about 9:45 p.m. Saturday and failed to stop at a stop sign. It was broadsided in the intersection, on the driver's side, by a Ford Escape that was westbound on Highway 11.

