CENTER TOWNSHIP - Three people died and three others were hurt Saturday night in a two-vehicle crash at Highway 11 and Highway H in Center Township, east of Footville.
According to a Rock County Sheriff's office release, a Nissan Maxima was southbound on Highway H about 9:45 p.m. Saturday and failed to stop at a stop sign. It was broadsided in the intersection, on the driver's side, by a Ford Escape that was westbound on Highway 11.
The drivers of both vehicles and a passenger in the Nissan Maxima were all pronounced dead on the scene. Two passengers in the Nissan Maxima and a passenger in Ford Escape were transported to Mercy Hospital in Janesville.
Traffic on Highway 11 was re-routed for several hours. Rock County Sheriff's Office deputies, Orfordville and Footville fire and EMS and the Janesville Fire Department all responded to the scene. The Rock County Sheriff's Crash Reconstruction Team and Rock Medical Examiner's Office were also on the scene, and the Rock County Highway Department assisted with detouring traffic.
The victims' identities, and more information, will be released at a later time, the Rock County Medical Examiner's Office said.
