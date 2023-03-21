JANESVILLE — Leslie Brunsell, affectionately called the “Mother of DAT,” by members of the Diversity Action Team of Rock County, began decades ago educating local people about race and diversity through the Janesville branch of the American Association of University Women.
She learned so much from being part of the AAUW’s Adelante program that she joined in the effort to create a new group specifically focused on diversity.
In 1998, the AAUW partnered with the Janesville School District, UW Extension, YWCA Rock County, YMCA, Bridge Builders, United Way and other community groups to form the Diversity Action Team of Rock County.
“The purpose was to educate people and make Janesville a much more open and welcoming place,” Brunsell said.
“I have grown to become a more open and caring person by being a part of the group,” she added.
On May 11, the Diversity Action Team of Rock County will hold its annual meeting and celebrate its 25th anniversary. More celebration details are coming soon, according to a post on the group’s website, datrockco.org.
Team members will also take part in the YWCA Rock County’s in-person Stand Against Racism event on Thursday, April 27, from 12-1 p.m. at Courthouse Park, 51 S. Main St., in Janesville.
And the team collaborates with the YWCA of Rock County and Community Action, Inc., on monthly virtual Courageous Conversations, in which the public is invited to talk about issues including race, equity and inclusion. The next Courageous Conversation is Monday, April 27, at 5:30 p.m. via Zoom. To register email Amiee Leavy, racial justice director for the YWCA of Rock County, at aleavy@ywcarockco.com.
In interviews this week, team members shared with The Gazette some of its past accomplishments, why there’s a need for a diversity group and its plans going forward.
Past
Brunsell said the first event team members were part of was an ethnic food festival at a local grocery store. It later was incorporated into an annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration in January.
She said a lot of people are simply not aware of their biases—“you don’t know what you don’t know.” Moving forward, she said the hope is for community members to be more open to and aware of people’s differences.
The Diversity Action Team has held discussion meetings where members watch films about race and then look for ways to apply that in Janesville. Members have also advocated for people of color who have been targets of racism in Janesville, including accompanying people to the police station as they file reports.
Neil Deupree, a member of the DAT board of directors, said that 25 years ago, Janesville was not as diverse as it is now. He said the group tries to encourage the community to be more open and welcoming through education.
Educational opportunities the team offers include five-week courses on race and how to positively interact with people who are different from you.
Deupree said the team has participated in discussions with the police, the school district and local government on systemic racism and hard conversations surrounding race.
On the fourth Monday of every month, it hosts “Courageous Conversations,” showing a film, news clip or video pertaining to race, followed by a conversations on the impact in Rock County and nationwide.
Future
Santo Carfora, a board member and the team’s former president, said the organization has recently reworked its mission statement to be more inclusive.
“We work to eliminate racism and all forms of discrimination in Rock County promoting diversity, equity, inclusion and accessibility. We foster justice, dignity and respect for everyone,” is the current mission statement.
The mission statement intentionally mentions accessibility, Carfora noted, expanding the definition of diversity beyond race.
He said moving forward, he would like to see the group offer more community workshops, programs and study circles, that can now be in-person as COVID-19 wanes.
The team has about 40 members right now and he would like to see that number keep growing.
He said “diversity is the one thing we all have in common,” and that’s what makes a community thrive.
