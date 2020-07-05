TOWN OF EAST TROY
A 23-year-old man died at the scene of a single-vehicle crash in the town of East Troy on Sunday.
The crash occurred at 12:48 a.m. Sunday at the intersection of Bell School and Stone School roads, according to a news release.
The driver of the vehicle died and a 30-year-old passenger was transported to Froedert Memorial Hospital, Wauwatosa, for serious injuries, according to the release.
Names of the people involved are being withheld until family is notified.
The cause of the crash in unknown. The Walworth County Sheriff's Office Crash Team is investigating, according to the release.