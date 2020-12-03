JANESVILLE
Pet licenses for 2021 are now available for sale in the City Clerk-Treasurer’s Office.
All cats and dogs ages 5 months and older and living within Janesville city limits must be licensed. Pet owners can be fined up to $263.50 for having an unlicensed pet within the city, according to the release.
Licenses cost $15 for spayed or neutered pets and $25 for pets that are not spayed or neutered. A valid rabies vaccination certificate is required to get a pet license, according to the release.
An additional $1 fee will be added to mailed requests to cover the expense of mailing a license tag. Vaccination certificates and proof of spaying or neutering will be returned with mailed license tags, according to the release.
License renewals are available until March 31, 2021. Renewals after that date will be charged a $30 late fee.
For more information or to download the application, call 608-755-3073 or visit janesvillewi.gov/petlicense.