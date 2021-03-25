JANESVILLE
The 2021 Artistic Discovery Contest is accepting artwork submissions from high school students in Wisconsin’s 1st Congressional District, according to a news release from Rep. Bryan Steil’s office.
High school students are encouraged to submit artwork for possible display at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C.
“The Artistic Discovery Contest provides local students an opportunity to showcase their talents on the national stage,” Steil said in the release. “Each year, I continue to be impressed by our young artists’ creativity, skill and passion for art.”
Winning artwork will be featured on the Congressional Art Competition web page in addition to being displayed in the Capitol.
Students may submit paintings, drawings, two-dimensional collages, prints, mixed media, photography and computer-generated art.
Submitted artwork cannot weigh more than 15 pounds and must measure no more than 26 by 26 inches and 4 inches deep. Artwork selected for display must be framed and remain within the dimension limits, according to the release.
To submit artwork, students should email steil.artisticdiscovery@mail.house.gov with a photo of the piece, an email from their art teacher supporting their submission and a completed Artistic Discovery Contest form. Forms are available at steil.house.gov/services/art-competition.
The deadline is April 19.
For more information, call the Janesville Constituent Services Center at 608-752-4050.