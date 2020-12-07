JANESVILLE
Real estate and personal property tax bills for 2020 are being mailed to Rock County residents, according to a news release from the Rock County Treasurer's Office.
The first installment is due before Jan. 31. Residents should check their tax bills to see if they pay the county treasurer or their local municipal treasurer.
Tax bills also are available on the Rock County website, www.co.rock.wi.us.
The county treasurer's office is not accepting in-person payments because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Payments can be dropped off at the courthouse, mailed, or made online or over the phone.
Two drop boxes are located inside the Rock County Courthouse: one before security and another on the second floor near the treasurer’s office. The courthouse is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays and will close Dec. 24, 25 and Jan. 1, according to the release.
Payments also can be mailed to the courthouse at 51 S. Main St., Janesville, WI 53545. To receive a receipt, residents should include a self-addressed, stamped envelope with their payments, according to the release.
Checks, money orders and cashier’s or official checks should be made payable to the Rock County treasurer and must include all tax ID numbers with the amount paid, according to the release.
Residents may make payments online at www.co.rock.wi.us/treasurer-paying-property-taxes or over the phone by calling 855-912-7625 and following the voice prompts. Online payments include a fee.
For questions, call the county treasurer’s office at 608-757-5670.