JANESVILLE
The Janesville Area Convention & Visitors Bureau plans to expand this year's Art Infusion to include painted wall murals, bureau officials announced.
Building on the success of the Black Hawk wall mural painted in 2019 by artist Jeff Henriquez, the Art Infusion committee is working with Wallpapered City, a Milwaukee company that specializes in painted mural art events, to manage the mural portion of the event.
The committee is looking for building owners who are interested letting mural artists paint on an exterior wall, as well as donations to fund the murals. About $40,000 of the $50,000 goal has been raised so far, according to a news release.
The goal is to have site locations chosen by Friday and calls for artists open from July 31 to Aug. 3, according to the release.
“Once locations have been determined, then a juried process for artists to submit proposals will be shared,” Christine Rebout, visitors bureau executive director, said in the release.
“We hope that by adding the painted wall mural component, we will create another link to the arts and also develop new art that will be available for the community and visitors to enjoy year-round and for years to come.”
Scheduled for Aug. 30 through Sept. 5, Art Infusion will expand beyond the boundaries of Firehouse Park downtown. It will feature a professional chalk artist and opportunities for the public to create sidewalk chalk art while social distancing. The chalk art competition will be Sept. 5-6.
Artists and spectators must pay in advance, wear masks and maintain physical distance from others.
For more information about Art Infusion, call Christine Rebout at 608-757-3171. For information about building locations, call Nancy McDonald at 608-755-3180, and for donations, call Nigella Ryan at 608-744-0949.