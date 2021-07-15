JANESVILLE
Two pedestrians were hit by vehicles on Interstate 90/39 in Janesville around 2:30 p.m. Thursday.
Sgt. Jason Holtz of the State Patrol said the incident appeared to have happened at mile maker 173, which is between the Interstate exits at Racine Street and Milton Avenue.
Holtz said multiple crashes occurred and that troopers were looking for one of the vehicles involved. Ambulances were sent to the scene.
There was no immediate notification of any lane blockage.
No other information was immediately available.
Correction: According to the state patrol, on July 16, there were no pedestrians hit during the accident.