JANESVILLE -- Two Janesville women were arrested late Wednesday night in connection with a shots-fired call.
According to a Janesville Police Department release, officers responded around 11 p.m. to a disturbance in the 200 block of West Milwaukee Street, after the two women reportedly engaged in an argument with a bartender that became physical. Bar staff escorted the women outside.
Shortly afterward, an off-duty Janesville police officer heard shots being fired in a parking lot in the 200 block of West Milwaukee Street. According to the release, the two women ran through the parking lot and into an apartment in the 300 block of Dodge Street.
Both women were arrested, and in a search of the apartment police found a gun, THC and drug paraphernalia in an area that children had access to.
One of the women was arrested on tentative misdemeanor charges of disorderly conduct, battery and bail jumping, and later released by police.
The second woman was held in the Rock County Jail on tentative charges of battery while armed and disorderly conduct, both misdemeanors; and tentative felony charges of first-degree recklessly endangering safety, neglecting a child by exposing them to a controlled substance and intoxicated use of a firearm.
