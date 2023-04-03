JANESVILLE — It’s predictable that incumbents Michael Jackson, Heather Miller and David Marshick will likely hold onto three of the four open Janesville City Council seats in Tuesday’s election.
Their repeat runs as they round out their first terms say as much about the city council’s relative lack of experience as it may say about a relative lack of interest in running for the local governing body that still lacks a full-time city manager.
What’s less clear is the outcome of the fourth open seat being vacated by former City Council President Douglas Marklein.
Contenders for that seat include Spencer Zimmerman, a fiscally conservative limousine driver has ghosted most public candidate forums he’s ever been invited to. Downtown restaurateur Richard Neeno, meanwhile, has previously tried (and failed) to get elected to the council.
Zimmerman’s main political gambit is that he wants to see Janesville become a “business-friendly” hotbed of commercial development — without government intrusion and wasteful spending of tax money.
He may ultimately be a non-contender beyond voters who see the Woodman’s Sports & Convention Center a taxpayer morass of corporate greed, political patronage and muddled decision making.
But even Marshick, a 56-year-old local banker and city hall insider with a history of backing chamber of commerce interests, has at times been cool toward spending on the Woodman’s Center project.
That’s as the ice arena is currently expected to cost at least $15 million more than private and public funders have in hand.
If the project’s funding falls short, Marshick and others, under a brand-new council and city manager, may have to shift their sights to a last-minute fund-raising campaign.
It could take a motivated donor with deep pockets and a plan by the city to tap taxpayers for the project to move ahead.
If elections were decided based on the outcome of public-private capital campaigns, it might have a representative democracy guided mainly by the town’s biggest spenders.
Marshick, Miller and Jackson at times have all waffled on their support for the Woodman’s Center and its $50.3 million price tag. But the three council members have approached the project with a track record of financial literacy and an openminded, big-picture approach to economic development and progressive city planning.
Marshick as council vice-president, already at times also serves as a pragmatic foil to City Council President Paul Benson.
Benson doesn’t have to worry about running for city council soon; he’s got two more years left in his current seat.
Marshick is said by some to be a frontrunner for the next Janesville City Council president.
Jackson is a 75-year-old retired Pentecostal preacher. At times the council’s spiritual leader, he is imminently quotable, once going far enough to accuse the local news media of jumping to dire conclusions “like Chicken Little.”
Jackson, Miller and Marshick likely won’t flip on their core stances in an election that seems often about exuding stability and a united front.
At 65, Neeno is a fixture in downtown Janesville. He has spent a fair amount of campaign advertising, with a share of large-format billboard campaigns. He seems supportive of the Woodman’s Center, a safe approach, given that the council as it stands supports the project 5-2.
Miller, a 53-year-old driver’s education instructor, has at times leaned into her outsize love for the city’s beleaguered south side. That’s unique, given that most members of the at-large council hail from the city’s east side.
Miller’s not playing politics when she says she worries about transparency at Janesville City Hall. Miller, along with veteran council member Paul Williams more than once this winter have called city staff on the carpet for what they’ve characterized as snap decision making with a minimum of public involvement.
That includes the council’s decision to twice hold closed-door meetings to vet and nominate finalists for Janesville city manager without then immediate making their identities known.
