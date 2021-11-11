Sorry, an error occurred.
The Rock County Medical Examiner's Department on Thursday named the 17-year-old who died Wednesday after a crash near the intersection of Highway 213 and Kettle Road in the town of Newark.
Silas H. Wam, 17, of Beloit died at a hospital from injuries suffered in the crash, according to a news release. Additional testing is ongoing.
