A recent string of catalytic converter thefts in Janesville resulted in much higher financial losses than originally thought, an ongoing investigation by Rock County Sheriff’s Office has found.
Approximately $148,000 worth of the emission control devices were stolen from 60 trucks between September and early December, according to Capt. Aaron Burdick of the Rock County Sheriff’s Office.
Burdick also confirmed that Morgan Corporation, a Pennsylvania-based manufacturer of truck and van bodies, was the primary victim of thefts in fewer than 10 different locations.
The Gazette originally reported $8,500 worth of catalytic converters were stolen from five Morgan trucks near JEC Tire Shop on Cress Road.
The Morgan Corporation does manufacturing and provides parts and services at its Janesville location, according to the company website. Calls seeking comment from Morgan were not returned.
Janesville police are also tracking separate cases in which Morgan trucks were targeted as well as other companies, according to sheriff’s Lt. Joshua Norem.
“We are aware of catalytic converter thefts from personally-owned vehicles, and are seeing targets from larger box-style or commercial vehicles as well,” he said.
There has been an increase in such thefts due to a pandemic-related supply shortage of precious metals. Reportedly, each catalytic converter contains varying amounts of valuable metals which can be recycled for $600 to $800. Last summer, thieves targeted Toyota Prius cars in Beloit, as was previously reported.
Janesville police do not currently have any leads for the two cases its tracking, but Norem said it appears likely that two groups are committing the thefts. One group, he said, appears to be running a large-scale operation from outside of Janesville.
Burdick said the sheriff’s office is still following up on the leads it has have, but offered no specifics as the investigation is ongoing.
In the meantime, Norem said the most effective way to protect vehicles is to secure them in garages or fenced-in areas or have a skid plate installed over a vehicle’s catalytic converter.
