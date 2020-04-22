TOWN OF MILTON
The Rock County Sheriff’s Office is helping investigate a fire in which 12 campground trailers burned Tuesday night.
Milton Fire Department Battalion Chief Pete Mory said he knew of no one occupying the trailers when the fire broke out at Lakeland RV Campground, and no injuries were reported.
Only two of the trailers are salvageable, Mory said.
Firefighters mounted a fire watch at the site Tuesday night, and investigators began their work at the site Wednesday morning, Mory said.
Firefighters were dispatched at 6:46 p.m. Tuesday to a brush fire, but dispatchers told them en route that a commercial fire was in progress, he said.
Eventually, Milton received help from eight other fire departments. Mory estimated the fires were under control in two to three hours.
Mory said damage was extensive, and he had no immediate word on the cause. A sheriff’s office detective has been in contact with the state fire marshal’s office.
“There’s a lot of investigating to go yet,” Mory said at 1:15 p.m. Wednesday.
The campground announced on its Facebook page March 26 that its season opening will be postponed until Friday, April 24, because of the coronavirus situation.
Lakeland's website describes it as a 682-site campground on more than 200 acres with frontage on Lake Koshkonong and amenities including a pool and nature trails.